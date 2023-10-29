Bob Sowards Wins 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship

Bob Sowards is back in the winner's circle at PGA Golf Club.

The Southern Ohio PGA of America Golf Professional rode a final-round 66 to capture the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Championship by six shots over Jerry Haas at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Sowards, the PGA Director of Instruction at Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club in Powell, Ohio, compiled five birdies and an eagle to pad his third-round lead and ultimately take home the Leo Fraser Trophy. It's Sowards' second career Senior PGA Professional Championship title (2018), and the victory punches his ticket to the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. He'll lead the Corebridge Financial PGA Team to Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

More to come on Sowards' victory.