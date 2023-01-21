Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
Category - Member Events

Brad Faxon, Nancy Lopez and More Legends Part of Summit History

By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on
PGA Tour Veteran Brad Faxon and Michael Breed juggle for the attendees during the 2019 Teaching and Coaching Summit at the Orlando County Convention Center on January 21, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Hailey Garrett/PGA of America)

Since 1988, the biennial PGA Teaching & Coaching Summit has corralled every type of expert coach from the gridiron to the golf course. 
Some of golf’s most famous names have made an appearance, too, lending their advice to the PGA Professionals and coaches in the audience seeking what matters most: How they can improve, and help the people they coach improve, too.
The latest iteration of the PGA Teaching & Coaching Summit starts this Sunday, Jan. 22 in Orlando, Florida, ahead of the 2023 PGA Show, with a busy agenda and hundreds of coaches in attendance.
Before this year’s event begins, let’s take a look at some key moments, memorable presenters and more highlights from Teaching & Coaching Summits of the past:
The Summit Gets Its Start (1988)
Holtz Shares the Importance of the Coach (2011)
All Smiles at the Summit with Michael Breed, PGA,  Nick Faldo and Bob Toski, PGA (2011)
Bowden Brings His Best (2013)
Nancy Lopez Shares Her Legendary Story (2015)
                   
Butch Harmon and Jim McLean, PGA, Talk Golf Swing (2015)
Brad Faxon on Short Game Secrets (2019)
Lynn Marriott, PGA, and Pia Nilsson on Playing Your Best (2019)
Be the Right Club Today, Hal Sutton! (2019)
Gridiron Great Emmitt Smith on a Championship Mindset (2021; virtual)

