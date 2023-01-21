Brad Faxon, Nancy Lopez and More Legends Part of Summit History

Since 1988, the biennial PGA Teaching & Coaching Summit has corralled every type of expert coach from the gridiron to the golf course.

Some of golf’s most famous names have made an appearance, too, lending their advice to the PGA Professionals and coaches in the audience seeking what matters most: How they can improve, and help the people they coach improve, too.

The latest iteration of the PGA Teaching & Coaching Summit starts this Sunday, Jan. 22 in Orlando, Florida, ahead of the 2023 PGA Show, with a busy agenda and hundreds of coaches in attendance.

Before this year’s event begins, let’s take a look at some key moments, memorable presenters and more highlights from Teaching & Coaching Summits of the past:

The Summit Gets Its Start (1988)

Holtz Shares the Importance of the Coach (2011)

All Smiles at the Summit with Michael Breed, PGA, Nick Faldo and Bob Toski, PGA (2011)

Bowden Brings His Best (2013)

Nancy Lopez Shares Her Legendary Story (2015)

Butch Harmon and Jim McLean, PGA, Talk Golf Swing (2015)

Brad Faxon on Short Game Secrets (2019)

Lynn Marriott, PGA, and Pia Nilsson on Playing Your Best (2019)

Be the Right Club Today, Hal Sutton! (2019)

Gridiron Great Emmitt Smith on a Championship Mindset (2021; virtual)

Find a Coach Take the next step in your golf journey by connecting with a PGA Coach in your area. Search Now



