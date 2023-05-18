Braden Shattuck Leads Corebridge Financial PGA Team to PGA Championship

Life comes at you fast sometimes.

PGA Professional Braden Shattuck played golf at the University of Delaware before leaving school to play professionally and work in the game.

“I played the mini-tours for a few years and did Monday qualifiers for the Korn Ferry and PGA Tours,” he adds.

Note: This is while Shattuck was working two jobs.

Now in his second season at Rolling Green Golf Club in Springfield, Pennsylvania, Shattuck is ready to lead the Corebridge Financial PGA Team of PGA Professionals the next few days at Oak Hill Country Club for the 105th PGA Championship.

When he headed west to New Mexico for the PGA Professional Championship at Twin Warriors and Santa Ana Golf Clubs a few weeks ago, he didn't know what to expect. When he teed it up on day one, he hadn’t even been a PGA Member for a full year. In fact, after the final putt was holed and he was crowned the Champion, that achievement commemorated one year to the day that he became a PGA Professional.

Shattuck had success in 2022 in the very competitive Philadelphia PGA Section, taking home a few events and earning Player of the Year honors. But even he couldn’t anticipate what was to come.

Braden Shattuck holds The Walter Hagen Cup after winning the 55th PGA Professional Championship at Twin Warriors Golf Club on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America)

“I couldn’t believe I won the tournament and hardly slept that night,” he says of winning the 2023 PGA Professional Championship.

As we look forward to the 2023 PGA Championship this week, the Aston, Pennsylvania, native played in a Philadelphia PGA Section event Monday and drove up to Rochester, New York, with his caddy afterward. He says that he has to get back to Philadelphia for another Section event next Monday. In between, he’ll be teeing it up with the best players in the world.

When asked about “the major championship experience,” he says he attended the U.S. Open once, and can “kind of” anticipate what to expect inside the ropes after witnessing the excitement as a spectator outside them.

When it comes to the locker room experience and staying focused on his own game on the range and during the tournament, Shattuck has a plan in place.

Braden Shattuck of the Corebridge Financial PGA Team speaks to the media during a practice round before the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/PGA of America)

“I won't get distracted by that side of the experience,” says the 2023 PGA Professional Champion. “I’m a working man and always have been. It can be easy for guys to get caught up in standing on the range and watching what other players are doing. I’m just going to stick to my routine, play my 9-hole practice round, and not really change anything.

“I’m not going up there to sit around the range and watch other guys hit balls. I’m going to play my own game.”

Shattuck says his members have been nothing but supportive. They’re “stoked” is how the 28-year-old PGA Director of Instruction put it.

“They’ve been so great. They’re awesome. I love our membership,” he adds.

Shattuck also cited PGA Head Professional Scott Chisholm as being very supportive and happy for him.

Braden Shattuck celebrates after making his putt on the 18th hole and winning the 55th PGA Professional Championship at Twin Warriors Golf Club on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America)

Shattuck teaches six days per week, including individual instruction, ladies’ clinics, and a lot of junior golf. He hits the range when he can, generally just a couple of days per week, and plays some holes after his shifts a few other days.

As most PGA Professionals will tell you, the Corebridge Financial PGA Team have made all of the nearly 28,000 PGA Professionals proud. It will be fun to see our colleagues — your coaches and PGA Professionals — walk the fairways with the legends of the game.