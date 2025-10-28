Bryson DeChambeau & Steph Curry Try to Break 50, With Help From Lake Merced's Golf Professionals

Bryson DeChambeau has rocked the YouTube world with his "Break 50" series, pairing up with everyone from Adam Sandler and Kevin Hart to golf personalities in an attempt to, well, break 50 on 18 holes.

And the latest installment may have been his best yet.

The two-time U.S. Open Champion paired up with NBA star Steph Curry at Lake Merced Golf Club in San Francisco to see if they could go sub-50 together. Normally DeChambeau goes it alone with his partner in the Break 50 videos but this time around, the two had some help from Lake Merced's PGA of America Golf Professionals.

Head Professional Pat Steffes tagged along with DeChambeau and Curry, offering some local advice and course guidance throughout the round to point the duo in the right direction.

While Steffes was out on the course helping DeChambeau and Curry navigate the winding fairways and tricky greens of Lake Merced, Brian Paul, the club's Membership Director was awaiting the duo with their post-round scorecard. The question is... did that scorecard have a number below 50 on it or not?

You'll have to find out below!