Analyzing Bryson DeChambeau's 393 Shots at the Masters Practice Range

393 golf shots. 393!

That's how many Bryson DeChambeau hit during a marathon range session at Augusta National Golf Club, April 9. It was over 100 balls more than any other player practicing - Max Homa was in second with 247 and José María Olazábal in third with 236 - so clearly Bryson was working on something as he preps for the 2025 Masters.

Let's go inside the numbers a bit.

139

The amount of shots between 0-150 yards that Bryson hit. Like most players, DeChambeau started with a warmup of smaller swings and wedge shots to get loose. Golfers take note: Don't go right to your driver and start ripping off swings. Grab your shortest club and make some nice, rhythmic swings to get your tempo right. Bryson also ended his session with some shots on the shorter side, which isn't a bad way to end a long range session. In the end, hitting the club in the center of the face is the most important thing. Shorter shots can help with that.

172

The amount of shots between 151-289 yards. It's not surprising that this was the yardage range that Bryson took the most amount of swings in. Hitting the greens at Augusta National is imperative and a critical key to success if you want to win The Masters. A lot of Bryson's second shots will likely fall into that mid-iron to wood range, especially on the longer par 4s.

One thing you'll notice in Bryson's tracker is that he was hitting to specific distances, too. When it comes to your irons on the range, dialing in your distances is about as important as it gets. Then, when you're out on the course and under pressure . . . you know exactly how far the ball is flying.

82

The amount of shots that went over 290 yards. You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who hits more shots over 290 yards than Bryson. Part of that is his speed training that he works on religiously, and part of it is dialing a go-to shot off the tee that he can rely on. That's something we can all drop into our games. A lot of times off the tee, we're trying to find the perfect swing and flight . . . the pros don't. They play what works for them and do it every time. The next time you practice, start grooving a good tee swing with 10-12 balls. See what the flight is. That's likely the shot you'll have on the course.

So does hitting this many balls really help you? There's pros and cons, says PGA Coach Sam Vosler.

"In a vacuum, somebody hitting that many shots likely wouldn't be productive, but this person is a two-time major winner, and he's always taken a unique approach to it," says Vosler, who's a Golf Digest Best Young Teacher and the PGA Sports Academy Manager for Golf at Sanford Sports in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. "For the average competitor, a couple days before a tournament, you want to warm up the body, focus on distance control and simulate what the course is going play like.

"Bryson's warmup is probably not conducive for 95 percent of golfers, but this has always been a process for him. He wants to find a spot where he is comfortable and confident. "