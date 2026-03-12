Bucket List Golf in Florida: 6 Incredible Courses You Can Actually Play

When golfers talk about Florida, the conversation usually turns to exclusive resort courses, private clubs, or retirement communities with gates and guard shacks. But the state’s public golf landscape tells a different story, one that’s more interesting and accessible than most people realize.

Florida’s definition of “public” is broader than you might expect. It includes true municipal facilities, championship venues that host professional tournaments, and destination resorts that welcome anyone willing to book a tee time. What ties them together isn’t just accessibility; it’s quality. These are places where architecture, conditioning, and experience come together in ways that make you rethink what public golf can be.

Here are six facilities that prove the point.

Streamsong: Golf on Reclaimed Land That Feels Like Nowhere Else

Streamsong sits on former phosphate mining land in central Florida, which sounds like an odd place to build one of the country’s premier golf destinations. But that’s exactly what happened, and the result feels completely unlike the rest of the state.

The resort now offers five courses: Red, Blue, Black, The Chain, and a fifth in development. Streamsong Black, designed by Gil Hanse, is the one that stops people in their tracks. Playing it myself, I understood immediately why. It’s a par-73 with massive scale, bold contours, and greens so large they change the way you think about approach shots. The entire property has a raw, sculptural quality that makes the golf feel more like exploration than a round. I’ve hosted junior events there, and what struck me most was how the operation handles everything, from course conditioning to player logistics, with genuine polish.

The word that keeps coming up is “mind-blowing,” and having played The Black, I can confirm it fits. This isn’t just good golf. It’s golf that makes you want to stay longer, play more, and figure out what just happened.

Innisbrook: Tournament Golf You Can Actually Play

Innisbrook is old-school resort golf done right. The property spans 600 acres and includes four courses, but the headline is Copperhead, home of the PGA TOUR’s Valspar Championship.

Copperhead stretches past 7,200 yards and consistently ranks among the toughest tests on the TOUR schedule. The closing stretch, known as the Snake Pit, is famous for a reason. It’s the kind of finish that can wreck a scorecard or make a round memorable, depending on how you look at it.

I’ve hosted junior events at Innisbrook, and what impressed me was how the facility manages to feel both serious and welcoming. The operation runs with clear organization and attention to detail, yet there’s a human element that doesn’t get lost in the machinery. That balance between tournament-level infrastructure and genuine hospitality is harder to pull off than it looks. It’s the kind of place where you feel the championship pedigree without feeling like you’re in the way.

PGA Golf Club: A Campus Built Around the Game

PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie doesn’t get enough credit. Owned by the PGA of America, the property includes 54 holes spread across three courses: Wanamaker, Ryder, and Dye. There’s also a six-hole family short course, a large practice area, and a strong focus on instruction and player development. As a PGA Member, I’ve spent a lot of time here and appreciate all that it offers.

This is a place built around improvement, not just the number of rounds played. The connection to the PGA of America shows up in how the facility operates, purposeful and educational, designed for golfers who want to get better, not just get through 18 holes.

It’s also one of the most practical destinations in the state if you’re planning a golf trip. You can play a lot of golf, work on your game, and leave feeling like the trip actually helped.

The Park: Public Golf With a Purpose

The Park in West Palm Beach represents something important in Florida golf. It’s a true public facility with an 18-hole course, a lighted nine-hole par-3 called the Lit 9, practice areas, instruction, and junior programming baked into the model.

What makes The Park stand out is its identity. This isn’t a municipal course trying to survive; it’s a facility built with intention, designed to serve the community while still delivering quality golf. The “Open Golf” philosophy runs through everything. The architecture is thoughtful, the programming is real, and the whole operation feels like proof that public golf can be ambitious without losing its accessibility.

TPC Sawgrass: The Bucket-List Round

TPC Sawgrass needs no introduction. The Stadium Course is home to THE PLAYERS Championship and is widely recognized as the first true stadium course, designed as much for spectators as for players.

What matters here is that it’s still open to the public. Yes, it takes planning. Yes, it requires commitment. But the opportunity exists, and that’s not a small thing. There aren’t many places where everyday golfers can walk the same fairways as the best players in the world and experience a venue with that much championship history.

Cabot Citrus Farms: The New Energy in Florida Golf

Cabot Citrus Farms is one of the newest and most exciting properties in the state. The facility includes two 18-hole courses, Karoo and Roost, plus the Squeeze and the lighted Wedge short course.

I’ve played both full-length courses, and the experience confirmed what the rankings suggest: this place has serious energy. Karoo has already climbed into the upper tier of national public course rankings, and Roost holds its own with equally confident design and compelling routing. The entire property makes you want to explore every corner. It’s the kind of place that reminds you why great architecture matters and why golf is more fun when the people running the facility actually care.

What It All Means

These six facilities show the real range of Florida’s public golf scene. Some are municipal, some are resorts, some host professional tournaments, and some are brand-new playgrounds. But they all give public golfers a legitimate shot at something memorable.

The best public courses aren’t just places you can play. They’re places you remember.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Read his recent “The Starter” on R.org and his stories on Athlon Sports. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.