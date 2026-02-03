Big Cedar Lodge: An Unbelievable 95-Hole Ozark Golf Resort Experience in Missouri

If you are a passionate golfer, few destinations are arguably more ideal than Ridgedale, Missouri’s Big Cedar Lodge.

First off, the resort currently has 95 holes: one 19-hole championship course, two 18-hole championship courses, one 13-hole walking course and one 9-hole, par-3 course. And it’s newest addition: an 18-hole, par-3 course.

“It’s a bucket-list destination,” stresses Greg Thomas, PGA Director of Golf Operations. “You can visit the resort multiple times and still discover something new, especially on its golf courses.”

95 Holes to Treasure

Presently, the resort welcomes guests to challenge themselves and soak in the phenomenal views of Payne’s Valley (its 19-hole championship course), Buffalo Ridge and Ozarks National (its two 18-hole championship courses), Mountain Top (its 13-hole walking course), Cliffhangers (its 18-hole, par-3 course) and Top of the Rock (its 9-hole, par-3 course).

“Each course is unique in its offerings,” Thomas says. “As a result, they provide unforgettable experiences for golfers of all skill levels.”

For starters, Payne’s Valley was designed by Tiger Woods and TGR Design, Woods’ golf course design firm. Named in honor of Missouri native Payne Stewart, the course is renowned for its impeccable Ozark Mountain views, along with its bonus hole, the Johnny Morris 19th Hole. A par-3, the hole, also known as the Big Rock, is only 114 yards long. But don’t underestimate it.

“It has an island green,” Thomas emphasizes. “It’s something that golfers will never forget.”

Next to Payne’s Valley (the resort’s most popular course), golfers can also relish Ozarks National, a Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw design. The only Missouri course designed by the duo is naturally gorgeous, offering guests more Ozark Mountain views.

“It’s a great contrast to the architecture and routing of Payne’s Valley,” Thomas says. “It also spotlights the native habitat that surrounds it — with a 13th hole that stands 60 feet above a flowing creek.”

Recently redesigned by Johnny Morris and Tom Fazio, Buffalo Ridge provides golfers with yet another opportunity to play an 18-hole championship course that features fantastic views. Aside from the Ozarks, the course offers views of caves, creeks, natural rock formations, waterfalls and North American bison as well.

“Buffalo Ridge’s greens were just renovated too, further improving golfers’ experiences,” Thomas adds.

Finally, to sharpen your short game, Thomas invites you to play the resort’s 22 par-3 holes (currently, that is), via Mountain Top and Top of the Rock.

“Each par-3 course allows golfers to cherish its views, while also having fun with their friends, colleagues or family members,” he says.

Constant Enhancements for the Future

As an indication of its commitment to consistently improving, Big Cedar Lodge opened its sixth course, the 18-hole, par-3 Cliffhangers, last year.

Also designed by Morris, the course runs adjacent to Payne’s Valley. Ranging from 60 to 165 yards, it provides guests with another chance to experience pristine Ozark Mountain views while also challenging them.

“Cliffhangers has drastic elevation changes, small and large targets, severe slopes and tucked pins,” Thomas states. “Golfers of all skill levels will be tested by it.”

He continues, “As evidenced by Cliffhangers, Big Cedar Lodge is always creating new ways to improve guests’ experiences — and will continue to do so, ensuring it remains a top Midwest golf destination.”

Other Fun Courses Near Big Cedar Lodge:

Branson Hills Golf Club: Open to the public, Branson Hills’ creeks, natural rock outcroppings, waterfalls and mountain views will stun everyone. Open to the public, Branson Hills’ creeks, natural rock outcroppings, waterfalls and mountain views will stun everyone.

Thousand Hills Golf Resort: This resort features an 18-hole public course that golfers of all skill levels will enjoy, thanks to its fun layout. This resort features an 18-hole public course that golfers of all skill levels will enjoy, thanks to its fun layout.

