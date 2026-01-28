Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external linkTrade In iconTrade In , external link
Category - Amateur Programs

1 Pro Golfer vs 5 Kids: Bryson DeChambeau Takes on 5 Drive, Chip & Putt Competitors

Published on

Bryson DeChambeau. 5 incredible Drive, Chip & Putt Competitors. PGA Frisco.
The stage is set for Bryson DeChambeau's latest match. His competitors: 5 elite Drive, Chip & Putt competitors. Drive, Chip & Putt is a free, nationwide junior golf development competition that aims to grow the game by focusing on the three fundamental skills employed in golf: driving, chipping, and putting. Competitors show off their skills in each of these areas, all with a chance to play in the national competition at Augusta National.
For this match, Bryson will play the back tees at Fields Ranch East, while his 5 competitors will play up at the forward tees. We don't want to spoil the surprise, so we'll stop there, but be sure to check out the video below!
Head HERE to learn more about Drive, Chip & Putt. Special thanks to Omni PGA Frisco & Fields Ranch for helping to host this fun match.

We also recommend

Registration Now Open for Drive, Chip and Putt Qualifiers
Category - Amateur Programs
Registration Now Open for Drive, Chip and Putt Qualifiers
How Scottie Scheffler Wins: 3 Principles You Can Use to Improve Your Golf Game
quick coaching
How Scottie Scheffler Wins: 3 Principles You Can Use to Improve Your Golf Game
POV: You're a PGA of America Golf Professional at the 2026 PGA Show
Events
POV: You're a PGA of America Golf Professional at the 2026 PGA Show