Category - Amateur Programs
1 Pro Golfer vs 5 Kids: Bryson DeChambeau Takes on 5 Drive, Chip & Putt Competitors
Published on
Bryson DeChambeau. 5 incredible Drive, Chip & Putt Competitors. PGA Frisco.
The stage is set for Bryson DeChambeau's latest match. His competitors: 5 elite Drive, Chip & Putt competitors. Drive, Chip & Putt is a free, nationwide junior golf development competition that aims to grow the game by focusing on the three fundamental skills employed in golf: driving, chipping, and putting. Competitors show off their skills in each of these areas, all with a chance to play in the national competition at Augusta National.
For this match, Bryson will play the back tees at Fields Ranch East, while his 5 competitors will play up at the forward tees. We don't want to spoil the surprise, so we'll stop there, but be sure to check out the video below!
Head HERE to learn more about Drive, Chip & Putt. Special thanks to Omni PGA Frisco & Fields Ranch for helping to host this fun match.