1 Pro Golfer vs 5 Kids: Bryson DeChambeau Takes on 5 Drive, Chip & Putt Competitors

Bryson DeChambeau. 5 incredible Drive, Chip & Putt Competitors. PGA Frisco.

The stage is set for Bryson DeChambeau's latest match. His competitors: 5 elite Drive, Chip & Putt competitors. Drive, Chip & Putt is a free , nationwide junior golf development competition that aims to grow the game by focusing on the three fundamental skills employed in golf: driving, chipping, and putting. Competitors show off their skills in each of these areas, all with a chance to play in the national competition at Augusta National.

For this match, Bryson will play the back tees at Fields Ranch East, while his 5 competitors will play up at the forward tees. We don't want to spoil the surprise, so we'll stop there, but be sure to check out the video below!