Ty Martinez, PGA, and Racer Ben Barnicoat Take on the Race Track & the Fairway

Sportscar racing & golf.

A very unlikely combo but that's what happened when we got Lexus Racing IMSA drive Ben Barnicoat together with PGA of America Golf Professional Ty Martinez. Ben & Ty started off at the track, driving the powerful Lexus LC Convertible. Showing off his need for speed, Ty ripped around the tarmac, with Ben coaching him along the way.

They then headed over to PGA Frisco, the Home of the PGA of America, where Ben was treated to a tour and a lesson. Ty worked on Ben's fundamentals, helping him get a feel for his swing before they moved on to putting, where Ben showed off his impressive putt-putt skills.

Words don't do this incredible day justice, so just watch it for yourself!