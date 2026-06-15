Bud Cauley’s Remarkable Comeback Victory with PGA Coach Jason Baile

The wait is over!

Bud Cauley is a PGA TOUR winner and the Canadian Open Champion!

After Cauley's stellar amateur career, his excellent play continued as a professional until a car accident in 2018 stalled his progress. While he flashed some of his greatness in the next few years, medical complications kept him off the course for extended periods.

Their progress shined at TPC Toronto , where Cauley made a back-nine run with a shot to 4 feet on the 206-yard 11th. He added the hole-out from 93 feet on 12, then made a 13½-footer on 13 and a 15-footer on 15. After a bogey on the par-4 17th, he parred the par-5 18th to clinch the long-awaited title.

Cauley captured the win in his 239th start, eight years after his career nearly ended in a car accident at the Memorial Tournament. This in an incredible story of hard work, perseverance and grit and it'll be exciting to see what happens next with this awesome player & PGA Coach team.