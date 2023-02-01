Game Changers
Celebrating 2023 National Girls & Women in Sports Day
Happy National Girls & Women in Sports Day® (NGWSD™)! This #NGWSD2023, we're excited to be back in D.C. to celebrate girls & women in sport & advocate to protect & build upon #TitleIX so future generations understand their rights to equal access & opportunity.We're not done yet! pic.twitter.com/fVbbnj9INA— Women's Sports Foundation (@WomensSportsFdn) February 1, 2023
See her. Be her.— U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) February 1, 2023
Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day! #NGWSD pic.twitter.com/3266ynSTFy
❤️❤️ #NGWSD2023 pic.twitter.com/yVmF5NEpFe— LPGA (@LPGA) February 1, 2023
Happy National Girls & Women in Sports Day!— New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 1, 2023
Today and everyday we celebrate all of the women in our Yankees community and affirm that women belong in sports. #NGWSD pic.twitter.com/x0ErIeDmvF
Grateful for our talented women who represent and inspire our program daily with passion, integrity, and love 🦅— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) February 1, 2023
Happy National Girls & Women in Sports Day! #NGWSD pic.twitter.com/UZzKw10Ri3
To the ones who came before us and to the ones who continue to inspire those of the future, happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day!#NGWSD2023 pic.twitter.com/KmPa3vGjpi— STPGA Junior Golf (@STPGAJuniorGolf) February 1, 2023
To all the girls and women in sports - “Dream the biggest dream you can; you never know where it might take you.”— Duke Women's Golf (@DukeWGOLF) February 1, 2023
Happy National Girls & Women in Sports Day 💙⛳️#GoDuke x #ngwsd pic.twitter.com/09NUjoMzV2
Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day! ♀️— ANNIKA Foundation (@ANNIKA_Fdn) February 1, 2023
Today, we celebrate the strong, talented girls and women in sport and all the female athletes who have inspired along the way.#NGWSD pic.twitter.com/b3EprFs51f
@pgaofamerica To all the women killing it every day both on and off the course: Happy National Girls & Women in Sports Day. Keep crushing it. #fyp #golf #women #ngwsd #nellykorda #womenempowerment ♬ these videos are adorable - 🪶starling