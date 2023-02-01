Celebrating 2023 National Girls & Women in Sports Day

Today, Feb. 1, 2023, is National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD)!

NGWSD recognizes student-athletes, champions, coaches, administrators, lawmakers and more who are committed to providing equitable access to sports for all girls and women.

Sports organizations and celebrities joined the conversation to celebrate the stories and achievements by girls and women in sports, as well as the progress that needs to be made moving forward — so future generations understand their rights to equal access and opportunity.

You can follow along with activities surrounding NGWSD today with #NGWSD and #LeadHerForward , or learn more and get involved by visiting here.

Happy National Girls & Women in Sports Day® (NGWSD™)! This #NGWSD2023, we're excited to be back in D.C. to celebrate girls & women in sport & advocate to protect & build upon #TitleIX so future generations understand their rights to equal access & opportunity.We're not done yet! pic.twitter.com/fVbbnj9INA — Women's Sports Foundation (@WomensSportsFdn) February 1, 2023

See her. Be her.



Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day! #NGWSD pic.twitter.com/3266ynSTFy — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) February 1, 2023

Happy National Girls & Women in Sports Day!



Today and everyday we celebrate all of the women in our Yankees community and affirm that women belong in sports. #NGWSD pic.twitter.com/x0ErIeDmvF — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 1, 2023

Grateful for our talented women who represent and inspire our program daily with passion, integrity, and love 🦅



Happy National Girls & Women in Sports Day! #NGWSD pic.twitter.com/UZzKw10Ri3 — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) February 1, 2023

To the ones who came before us and to the ones who continue to inspire those of the future, happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day!#NGWSD2023 pic.twitter.com/KmPa3vGjpi — STPGA Junior Golf (@STPGAJuniorGolf) February 1, 2023

To all the girls and women in sports - “Dream the biggest dream you can; you never know where it might take you.”



Happy National Girls & Women in Sports Day 💙⛳️#GoDuke x #ngwsd pic.twitter.com/09NUjoMzV2 — Duke Women's Golf (@DukeWGOLF) February 1, 2023

Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day! ♀️



Today, we celebrate the strong, talented girls and women in sport and all the female athletes who have inspired along the way.#NGWSD pic.twitter.com/b3EprFs51f — ANNIKA Foundation (@ANNIKA_Fdn) February 1, 2023









