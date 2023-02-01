Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
Game Changers

Celebrating 2023 National Girls & Women in Sports Day

Published on

Today, Feb. 1, 2023, is National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD)!
NGWSD recognizes student-athletes, champions, coaches, administrators, lawmakers and more who are committed to providing equitable access to sports for all girls and women.
Sports organizations and celebrities joined the conversation to celebrate the stories and achievements by girls and women in sports, as well as the progress that needs to be made moving forward — so future generations understand their rights to equal access and opportunity.
You can follow along with activities surrounding NGWSD today with #NGWSD and #LeadHerForward, or learn more and get involved by visiting here.
@pgaofamerica To all the women killing it every day both on and off the course: Happy National Girls & Women in Sports Day. Keep crushing it. #fyp #golf #women #ngwsd #nellykorda #womenempowerment ♬ these videos are adorable - 🪶starling




