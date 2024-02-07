Celebrating 2024 National Girls & Women in Sports Day

The 38th annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) is being celebrated today, Feb. 7.

NGWSD, which inspires girls and women to play and be active, recognizes student-athletes, champions, coaches, administrators and lawmakers who are committed to providing equitable access to sports for all girls and women.

"We're proud of the role our PGA of America Golf Professionals play in welcoming girls and women from all backgrounds and abilities to this transformational game of golf," says PGA of America Chief People Officer Sandy Cross. ""The ongoing progress and countless opportunities to drive generational change across the sport, and the business that surrounds it are truly exciting and inspiring."

Sports organizations, including those in golf, have joined the movement to share stories and achievements by girls and women in sports