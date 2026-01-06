Coming Soon: Teams of LPGA Stars will Compete in WTGL’s Inaugural Season

We've had fun watching the PGA TOUR players compete at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, in the TGL and now we'll be able to watch the LPGA TOUR stars compete too with the announcement of the WTGL.

The TGL & WTGL are innovative team-based golf leagues that play their matches in a studium setting on a hybrid course that uses both a simulator and an actual green. An added element that increases the excitement is that players are mic'd up which gives the fans an intimate look at their play & thought process. Golf lovers around the world will enjoy this new way of watching women's golf.

“Partnering with TMRW Sports on WTGL reflects our belief that innovation can help the game reach new fans and create greater visibility for LPGA athletes,” said LPGA Commissioner Craig Kessler. “I’ve seen how new formats can engage audiences while showcasing both athlete personality and performance, and WTGL brings that spirit of innovation to the women’s game. It creates another global stage for our athletes—one that helps fans connect more deeply with them and continues to elevate the visibility and growth of women’s golf.”

The WTGL will kick off in the winter of 2026 - 27. And while we don't know which players will be making up the teams, there surely will be some KPMG Women's PGA Champions on the rosters — so you already know who we'll be cheering loudest for!

We can't wait for next winter.