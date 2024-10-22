Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and PGA Champions Highlight TGL Schedule Matchups

The TGL inaugural schedule is out and excitement is building for the first match — especially given the notable presence of PGA Champions and the current U.S. Ryder Cup Captain.

Each Monday night starting Jan. 7, two of the six city-named squads representing the TGL will square off on ESPN, live from the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. New York Golf Club , with reigning PGA Champion Xander Schauffele leading the team, will go against The Bay Golf Club , who has young stars Ludvig Aberg and U.S. Ryder Cupper Wyndham Clark in its lineup, at 9 p.m. ET on the first night.

Every team will play five matches in a round-robin format, and the top four earn spot in the playoffs. Single-elimination semifinals take place on March 17-18, before a best-of-three finals on March 24-25.

Here's the PGA Champions who are slated to take part in TGL, and their matchup schedules.

Tiger Woods

Woods, the four-time PGA Champion, makes his TGL debut with his Jupiter Links teammates on Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. That first match is against fellow PGA Champion Collin Morikawa and Los Angeles Golf Club. Tiger and Jupiter Links play again on Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m. ET against Boston Common Golf Club, and then have some time off before they face off Feb. 18 against New York Golf Club at 7 p.m. ET. Their season finale will wrap the TGL regular season on March 4 against the Atlanta Drive at 7 p.m. ET.

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates on the 18th green after winning during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 28, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Circle your calendar. Put a reminder in your phone. The TGL matchup between Jupiter Links and Boston Common on Jan. 27 will be must-see. It'll be two-time PGA Champion Rory McIlroy's TGL debut for Boston Common and he goes up against none other than Tiger Woods and Jupiter Links. Rory and Boston Common then play the following week on Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. ET against Morikawa and LA. Their final match of the season is part of a Presidents Day triple-header against The Bay at 7 p.m. ET.

Justin Thomas

Thomas, also a two-time PGA Champion, makes his first TGL appearance as part of the Atlanta Drive on Jan. 21, against Schauffele and New York Golf Club at 7 p.m. ET The Drive then lead the Presidents Day triple-header at 1 p.m. vs. LA, and then go again at 4 p.m. ET against The Bay. Thomas and crew will then go against Boston Common on Feb. 24 at 9 p.m. ET, followed by a season finale versus his good friend Mr. Woods and Jupiter Links on March 4.

Collin Morikawa

An LA kid leading Los Angeles Golf Club . You know Morikawa is excited for this one. Things get going for him and the SoCal squad against another LA kid in Woods, on Jan. 14. Morikawa is up again on Feb. 4 against Boston Common followed by a matchup versus Thomas and Atlanta Drive on Feb. 17. LA and the 2020 PGA Champion then lead off two double-headers: on Feb. 24 versus New York and March 3, their last match of the season, against The Bay.

Keegan Bradley

Talk about one busy guy in 2025. Bradley, the 2011 PGA Champion, is the U.S. Ryder Cup Captain next year and in between determining his squad, he'll join McIlroy as a part of Boston Common Golf Club . Bradley plays back-to-back weeks against Jupiter Links and Los Angeles Golf Club (Jan. 27 and Feb. 4), then plays three consecutive Mondays (Feb. 17, 24 and March 3) in a row vs The Bay, Atlanta Drive and New York Golf Club.

Xander Schauffele