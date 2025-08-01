Could Charlie Woods Qualify for the 2025 U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Team?

You might be wondering... could Charlie Woods earn a spot on the 2025 U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Team? Well, how he finishes tomorrow will go a long way to finding out if that will be the case.

Both the winner and runner-up from both the Girls and Boys Divisions at the Junior PGA Championships will earn positions on the 2025 U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Team, provided they are eligible to represent the U.S. and are members of the high school graduating class of 2026 or younger.

The United States Junior Ryder Cup Team, who will take on their European counterparts from September 23 - 25 at Nassau Country Club and Bethpage Black in New York, will feature six boys and six girls who are U.S. citizens and are members of the high school graduating class of 2026, or younger.