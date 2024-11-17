Course Spotlight: Pelican Golf Club

Situated in the charming town of Belleair, Florida, the Pelican Golf Club seamlessly blends rich history with contemporary elegance. The course pays homage to the Golden Age of golf, tracing its origins back to the original design by the esteemed Donald Ross. Known for his masterful work in the early 20th century, Ross created courses that skillfully combined strategic challenges with the beauty of the natural landscape.

To revitalize this historic gem and restore its former glory, the talented designer Beau Welling was brought on board, infusing the beloved layout with a fresh perspective while honoring its timeless appeal.

The Artistry of Beau Welling's Renovation

Beau Welling's renovation serves as a tribute to Ross's original vision while elevating it to satisfy the expectations of today's discerning golfers. His meticulous work preserves the course's architectural integrity while enhancing both its playability and visual charm. The newly designed course now boasts a par-70 layout that stretches to an impressive 7,000 yards, with verdant greenery seamlessly integrated into every facet of the landscape. Welling's use of Latitude 36 Bermudagrass across the fairways—a pioneering choice for Florida's West Coast—has provided vibrant visuals and unparalleled consistency throughout the year.

The green complexes at Pelican call for precise ball striking and shot shaping which makes it unique. The course is in amazing shape following 2 hurricanes and we cannot wait for the excitement to unfold this week at the ANNIKA! Nathalie Sheehan, PGA - Director of Women's Golf, Pelican Golf Club

Among the many strategically crafted holes, two stand out, captivating players and spectators alike. Hole 12, a short par 3, is a true test of skill despite its short yardage. This eye-catching hole features a pond that borders its angled, shallow green. It offers the only genuine forced carry on the course, giving it a distinct character compared to the other greens, which are more designed for run-up shots. Although having a different feel, the 12th serves its purpose as a striking centerpiece. Conversely, Hole 18, a par 4, encapsulates the spirit of the course by blending length with clever design, culminating in a challenging and unforgettable finale.

LPGA Spotlight: The ANNIKA Driven by Gainbridge

This week, Pelican Golf Club proudly hosts the LPGA's ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge. This event not only showcases the stars of professional women golfers but also highlights the enchanting ambiance of the Southwest Florida course. Event host and World Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam recently expressed her enthusiasm with me on the event:

"I'm honored to have my name on this special LPGA tournament with great partners like Gainbridge and Pelican. We have an amazing field and are super excited to have Kathy Ireland and Caitlin Clark join us."

This gathering transcends competition; it is a vibrant celebration of the unwavering spirit and rich diversity of women in golf, all set against the stunning backdrop of Pelican's beautifully restored course.

Leadership and Legacy: The Pelican PGA Staff

Central to Pelican's enduring charm is its dedicated team of PGA professionals, led by Director of Golf Justin Sheehan. Under his expert guidance, the club upholds a tradition of golfing excellence that caters to players of all skill levels, ensuring an atmosphere rich with both challenge and enjoyment. Supporting him is Head Professional Scott Wallace, whose insightful coaching helps members and guests refine their skills and elevate their game.

Nathalie Sheehan, the Director of Women's Golf, embodies a key aspect of the club's commitment to inclusivity and growth. Nathalie infuses her role with vibrant energy and passion, significantly boosting female participation in the sport. Through her supportive instruction and enthusiastic encouragement, she has empowered countless women golfers to realize their potential, fostering a community of engagement and development.

Pelican is an incredible club with an even better membership. Our owners (the Doyle family) and the members are all-in on supporting women’s golf in every way, which is important to me as a female PGA Golf Professional! Nathalie Sheehan, PGA - Director of Women's Golf, Pelican Golf Club

The Pelican Golf Club: A Legacy of Resilience and Excellence Despite the unpredictable challenges posed by nature, which was recently exemplified by the wrath of Hurricane Milton, the Pelican Golf Club has demonstrated remarkable resilience. Its swift recovery and unwavering ability to host world-class events highlight a commitment not only to golfing excellence but also to serving the broader community.

The fusion of historic design and innovative renovations, combined with a passionate and dedicated PGA team, ensures that Pelican Golf Club continues to be a shining example of golf culture. It stands as a historical treasure and a beacon of current and future excellence in the sport. Strolling along its tranquil fairways or witnessing premier tournaments such as The ANNIKA, visitors are captivated by the spirit of this cherished institution. For golfers who value the rich heritage of the game while embracing its vibrant future, Pelican Golf

Club stands as a true gem in Florida's golfing landscape.