Domenico Geminiani Extends Lead in 2024 National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship

When Domenico Geminiani teed off at 1 p.m. Friday, he still held a one-shot lead halfway through the second round of the National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship at PGA Golf Club.

Question was, would he add to it or lose it?

To the surprise of nobody, Geminiani shot a 5-under 67 on the Wanamaker Course in windy conditions to extend his lead.

The 28-year-old Italian leads by six over Andre Chi of Deepdale Golf Club and Dakun Chang of Seminole Golf Club. Geminiani had six birdies against a lone bogey. His 65 was the low round on Thursday and he matched Scott Berliner’s 67 on Friday, usually a winning formula.

“Everything is working the last two days,” said Geminiani, the 2022 winner of the National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship who works at Old Corkscrew Golf Club in Naples. “My misses are playable, which is huge, especially in this wind. Rolling (in) putts and having fun.

Geminiani had six birdies in Round 2.

“I knew going into today, there were 54 holes to play. No matter what lead you have, you still have a tournament to play. I got off to a good start and made a great birdie on 18.”

Playing in the morning, Chi caught Geminiani at 7-under before he double-bogeyed the short par-4 15th – from the middle of the fairway. He took two tries to reach the green, then three-putted.

“A no-penalty double, which was pretty frustrating,” Chi said, shaking his head. “I was glad to bounce back with birdies at 16 and 17” to finish at 6-under 138 after a 70.

Chi is making his debut in this championship, but he’s gotten plenty of advice from the Deepdale staff that includes legendary PGA Director of Golf Darrell Kestner. Their advice had been like the 15th club in his bag so far.

“I reached out to Darrell about my putting, and he said it looks the best he’s ever seen it,” Chi said. “That gives you confidence when The Man himself says that.”

"I knew going into today, there were 54 holes to play. No matter what lead you have, you still have a tournament to play." Domenico Geminiani, PGA

Chang, playing in the next-to-last group, birdied the last two holes to finish off his bogey-free 68 and get a spot in Saturday’s final group with Geminiani and Chi.

“The goal was not to make any mistakes out there, which was achieved,” Chang said. “I had some great saves coming down the stretch. To end with two birdies was a nice touch.”

Scoring conditions were more difficult Friday with the wind shifting from the north on a Wanamaker Course already made tougher by a recent renovation. There were only seven rounds in the 60s Friday among the 132-player field.

Tommi Avant of Lone Tree Golf Club is in fourth at 5-under 139 after a 1-under 71 that included no birdies on the four par-5s. Those were his only 5s on his scorecard.

“Even (par) on the par-5s are no fun out here,” said Avant, who missed the cut in his first three starts in this championship. “Par is a good score out here. I’m happy to be in the red (under par) when I didn’t have my best.”

On the opposite end, Corey Weckerling of Moraine Country Club birdied each of the four par-5s to move into a fifth-place tie after his second consecutive 70. Oddly, he only had one 5 on his card.

“And it came when I hit it into the water from the up-tees on the ninth hole after my caddie told me to hit driver,” Weckerling said, laughing. “I actually made a good 5 there.”

Dakun Chang of Seminole Golf Club is tied for second with Andrew Chi.

Weckerling is tied with Michael Kartrude (71) of the Bear’s Club and defending champion Preston Cole (72) of Quail Hollow Club. Kartrude was all smiles after he and his wife Ashley had their second child, a boy, last Sunday.

“Kind of playing with house money,” Kartrude said.

Carson Wattenbarger of Hillview Country Club shot 68 to move 25 spots up the leaderboard into eighth place at 3-under 141. He’s tied with Zac Oakley (71) of Bidermann Golf Club.

They all are chasing a player who’s shooting the lowest round each day. He’s not going to play conservatively.

“I have played so much golf over the years, and I think experience is huge,” Geminiani said. “I’ve been playing professionally for 13 years. At the end of the day, it’s just golf.”