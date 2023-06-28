Equipment and Technology Companies Join the 2023 PGA Buying & Education Summit

PGA Golf Exhibitions and the PGA of America announced today participation by top equipment and technology companies at the 2023 PGA Buying & Education Summit at PGA Frisco, July 31 – Aug. 2, bringing the total number of participating golf brands to more than 160.

The three-day Summit begins on July 31, when PGA Professionals can attend the PGA Education Conference at the state-of-the-art PGA Professional Development Center. Invitation-only One2One VIP Buying Appointments will also take place on July 31 at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort and all Summit attendees are invited to attend the Welcome Reception and Live Fashion Show that evening at the resort. The exhibit floor will be open to all industry attendees Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 1-2.

PGA Professionals and buyers can learn details of the latest product advancements and clubfitting strategies from experts of top equipment and technology companies during the day on Aug. 1 at the PGA Coaching Center, located adjacent to the resort in the Monument Realty PGA District.

That night, all attendees are invited to test the latest products and technology from some of golf’s most recognizable equipment and technology brands at the event’s Demo Night on the PGA District range and putting green.

Participating Equipment & Technologies Brands as of June 28

See Full Directory of 160+ Brands at PGABuyingSummit.com)

Blue Tees Golf

Callaway

deWiz

FlightScope

Full Swing Golf

Golfforever

LA Golf Shafts

Mizuno

Nippon Shaft

Perfect Hands Golf

PING

Power2Golf

Renegade Golf

Srixon/Cleveland/XXIO

Toptracer Range

Uneekor, Inc.

Each evening of the Summit will offer PGA Professionals, buyers and vendors a chance to unwind and stay connected.

Monday’s Welcome Reception and Fashion Show and Tuesday’s Demo Night will be followed by experiential networking events within the Monument Realty PGA District, including complimentary tee times on The Swing, a 10-hole, lighted par-3 short course, and access to The Dance Floor, a lighted 2-acre putting course.

Networking opportunities continue into the night at the Ice House with six live hitting bays, Lounge by Topgolf, and additional retail and dining destinations in the expansive PGA District. The new Home of the PGA of America debuted in August 2022, and the Omni PGA Frisco Resort and Monument Realty PGA District opened May 2023.