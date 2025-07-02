Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Fireworks and Fairways: How Golf Complements the 4th of July

By Abbi Kasitz
Golf is the perfect holiday sport. Trust us. Just like the 4th of July, golf is time spent outside with friends, relaxing, sharing laughs and making memories. Plus, the beers and burgers are all part of the experience.
The holiday offers the perfect excuse to spend time outdoors with friends and family. Whether you're playing a casual round or joining a club scramble, golf brings people together in the spirit of celebration.
In honor of the 4th, here are some ideas for some golf-related activities (and recipes) to try.
How the Burgerdog Became One of Golf's Most Iconic Foods
Hand crafted from a premium blend of ground chuck and sirloin, every Burgerdog is cooked to order, laid upon a toasted bun, and topped with condiments of your choice. Upwards of 50,000 of this iconic golf-course food is served every year. It has become almost as notable as San Francisco’s Olympic Club itself.
If you're looking for some inspo for a meal, click here for the full story of the Burgerdog.
9 of Your Favorite Games to Play on the Golf Course
One staple of the 4th of July is games. Ranging from cornhole to board games – playing is part of the fun of the holiday. If you are teeing it up and looking to spice up your round, there are tons of fun golf games to play with your friends on the course. Think Vegas or best ball.
Here are some ideas for games to play with your friends this holiday.
4 New Golf Travel Destinations For the Ultimate Buddies Trip
The Scarecrow Course at Gamble Sands Resort.
The Scarecrow Course at Gamble Sands Resort.
If you're hanging out with your friends this week (even if you're not golfing) it might be the perfect time to finally plan that golf trip you've been talking about that hasn't quite made it out of the group chat, and (surprise!) we're here to help.

Click here for a list of the best place to take your group on your next buddies golf trip.
The Best Family Memories are Made on the Course
And finally, if you're just keeping it in the family, we've got you covered there too. Golf is truly the game for all and having everyone gathered together may be the best time to start to introduce some of your family members to the game because, truly, they obviously don't know what they're missing.
And if they don't believe you, here are some testimonials confirming that golf is the best family game.

