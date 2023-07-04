Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Five Classic U.S. Team Memories from the Ryder Cup, Golf’s Most Patriotic Event

By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on
(Harry How/Getty Images)

In just a few months, another edition of the Ryder Cup will get underway.
This year, it’s at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome with matches taking place Sept. 29-Oct. 1. It’ll be a big moment for Captain Zach Johnson and the United States Team, which is seeking its first victory on European soil since 1993. The U.S. won the 2020 Ryder Cup — postponed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic — at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin, by a record margin, 19-9, the biggest victory in event history since 1967.
One of the Ryder Cup’s best features is that players don’t play for a cent of prize money — instead, it’s all for their country, or countries on the European side. The event oozes with patriotism and national pride; players understand they’re competing for something bigger than themselves.
It’s why, on 4th of July, we’re recalling some of the best moments in recent years from the Ryder Cup.
2020 Ryder Cup — Jordan Spieth Defies the Impossible
From a dreadful lie on the 17th hole at Whistling Straits, Jordan Spieth pulled off perhaps one of the craziest pitch shots you’ll see during Day 1 of the 2020 Ryder Cup. Luckily he avoided a trip into Lake Michigan, too!
2008 Ryder Cup — Anthony Kim, Incoming!
Before 2016 at Hazeltine, the last time the U.S. had won the Ryder Cup was 2008. There were a bevy of first-timers on the team, like Boo Weekley and Anthony Kim, the latter of which made his Ryder Cup debut in style, defeating the vaunted match play wizard Sergio Garcia in Sunday Singles. Check out a few highlights:
2016 Ryder Cup — Instant Classic: Rory McIlroy vs. Patrick Reed 
Needing to muster a comeback down 9.5-6.5 at Hazeltine to the U.S. Team, European Captain Darren Clarke sent out Rory McIlroy to take on a red-hot Patrick Reed. What materialized was absolutely thrilling, highlighted by these putts on the 17th hole:
2016 Ryder Cup — A Perfect Moment for the National Anthem
As Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth were walking up to the green on the ninth hole of a match at the 2016 Ryder Cup, the fans in the Hazeltine National stands treated them to their own version of the Star Spangled Banner:
1999 Ryder Cup — The Putt Heard ‘Round the World
C’mon — how could this one not be No. 1?! Justin Leonard’s epic putt at The Country Club during the 1999 Ryder Cup may be one of the wildest golf shots in the sport’s history. From one end of the green to the other, and right in the back of the cup to ice the Ryder Cup for Team USA:

