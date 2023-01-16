Five Easy Strength Training Tips for Youth Golfers

Golf fitness can cover a lot of territory but, as a youth golf coach, I see stretching, cardio, speed work, strength training and injury prevention as the top areas of focus for kids.

In thinking about one of those areas — strength training — I turned to my friend and award-winning Golf Fitness Instructor Scott Shepard. Scott is the owner of Plane Performance, a golf specific fitness and rehabilitation company in Lake Mary, Florida, who works closely with the nearby Mike Bender Golf Academy and many golfers, coaches, high school, and college golf programs in central Florida.

Below, Scott shares his top five tips that junior golfers looking to improve their strength should focus on this year.