Five Must-Have Golf Skills For Playing U.S. Open-Like Conditions

U.S. Open golf looks different.

The fairways feel narrower. The rough feels heavier. The greens look faster. The wind matters more. Par feels valuable.

That is especially true at Shinnecock Hills, where the 2026 U.S. Open returns to one of the most historic and demanding venues in American golf. The best players in the world will be asked to control trajectory, manage misses and stay patient when the course refuses to give them anything easy.

The good news for everyday golfers?

You do not need U.S. Open speed or strength to learn from U.S. Open conditions. You just need to understand the skills that travel well when golf gets difficult.

Here are five must-have skills to practice.

1. Flight The Ball Lower

When the wind is up, height can become your enemy.

A lower ball flight is one of the most useful shots any golfer can own. It helps you control distance, reduce curve and keep the ball from getting knocked around by gusts.

To hit it, make three simple adjustments:

Take one extra club. Grip down slightly. Make a three-quarter finish.

The mistake most amateurs make is swinging harder to keep the ball down. That usually adds spin, speed and height. A smoother swing with more club is the better answer.

Think of it this way: less effort, more control.

2. Advance The Ball From Rough

U.S. Open rough exposes poor decision-making.

The best players know when to go for the green and when to simply get the ball back in position. Amateurs can save a lot of strokes by learning the same lesson.

When your ball is sitting down, ask one question first:

Can I get enough club on the back of the ball?

If the answer is no, take your medicine. Use a wedge or short iron, play the ball slightly back and make a steeper, committed swing. Your goal is not to hit the miracle shot. Your goal is to make sure the next shot is easier.

The rough does not care about your handicap. It rewards clear thinking.

3. Lag Putt With Speed First

Fast U.S. Open greens make distance control everything.

Most golfers spend too much time practicing short putts and not enough time practicing long putts. But on quick greens, a 35-footer that finishes six feet away can turn into a stressful three-putt very quickly.

Here is a simple drill:

Drop three balls at 30, 40 and 50 feet. Do not aim at a hole. Instead, pick a three-foot circle or zone. Your only job is to roll each ball into that zone.

This removes the pressure of trying to make the putt and trains the skill that matters most: speed.

On fast greens, the best putters are not always the players who make the most long putts. They are the players who leave themselves the easiest second putts.

4. Use The Ground Around The Greens

Firm conditions demand creativity.

At a U.S. Open, not every missed green calls for a high, soft pitch shot. Sometimes the better play is a bump-and-run, a putter from off the green or a low spinning wedge that lands short and releases.

Amateurs should practice three basic greenside options:

Putter from just off the green.

A low chip with an 8- or 9-iron.

A standard wedge when you need height.

The goal is to stop using one club for every short-game shot.

Great short-game players are problem-solvers. They look at the lie, the landing spot, the slope and the amount of green available. Then they choose the simplest shot that fits.

Simple usually wins.

5. Stay Patient After A Bad Break

This might be the most important U.S. Open skill of all.

Hard golf produces bad breaks. A good shot can roll into a difficult spot. A solid putt can race four feet by. A smart target can still leave an awkward angle.

The players who survive are the ones who do not let one bad break become three bad swings.

For amateur golfers, patience is a skill. It can be trained.

After a poor shot, use this reset:

Take one breath. Identify the new situation. Pick the smartest next shot.

That is it.

Do not replay the mistake while standing over the next ball. Do not try to win the hole back all at once. Do not let frustration choose your club.

U.S. Open golf teaches us that toughness is not always about power. Sometimes toughness is accepting bogey, hitting the next fairway and staying in the round.

Bring U.S. Open Lessons To Your Game

You may never face Shinnecock Hills in championship conditions, but you will face wind, rough, firm greens and pressure in your own rounds.

That is why these skills matter.

Flight the ball. Respect the rough. Lag putt with speed. Use the ground. Stay patient.

Those are not just U.S. Open skills. They are golf skills.





PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Read his recent “The Starter” on R.org and his stories on Athlon Sports. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.