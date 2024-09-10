Fix Your Slice With This Great Alignment Tip

A lot of golfers struggle with the dreaded driver slice. And there's nothing worse than hitting that same shot over and over and over again off the tee.

Fortunately, like a lot of swing misses, the slice can be solved and it may be easier than you think.

A slice is a combination of a few things, but as you will see in the video below from PGA Coach Justin Kraft, there's a simple miscue a lot of golfers make when it comes to going from their irons to their drivers.

The next time you hit the practice range, try Justin's tip out and remember that your alignment may be a little out of whack . . . and that could potentially straighten out that slice!