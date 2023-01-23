quick coaching
Follow Brooke Henderson’s Lead with Great Ball-Striking
By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on
Brooke Henderson of Canada plays her shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Brooke Henderson started her 2023 season off in a big way.
When a tour player puts on a clinic like she did the past few days at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, it’s a great opportunity for golfers to find takeaways from the player they can add to their game.
Henderson has always been an excellent ball-striker with solid fundamentals that give her wonderful distance control and precision.
So smooth, so good.— KPMG Women's PGA Championship (@KPMGWomensPGA) January 19, 2023
We could watch Brooke Henderson's swing all day. #KPMGWomensPGA pic.twitter.com/PZ8tWMEU5n
Here are two keys from her swing to think about the next time you go play or practice:
- Choke down for control. It’s one of the unique parts of Henderson’s swing, but it gives her more command over her shots — from driver down to wedge. Next time you’re in need of a good approach shot, take a club longer and grip down a few inches toward the steel/graphite part of your shaft. Swing the same way and you’ll be surprised how much more accurate the ball comes off the club.
- In trouble? Think about your tempo. During the final round, Henderson and the rest of the field were dealing with some serious wind whipping across a white cap filled Lake Nona, but she seemed unfazed. Take a couple of looks at her swing, and you can see she wasn’t speeding up to get through the wind or slowing down to control a downwind shot —- they were all the same. Before you pull the trigger on a shot, take a few practice swings next to or behind the ball to find a comfy tempo, then go with it and nothing else.