Follow Brooke Henderson’s Lead with Great Ball-Striking

Choke down for control. It’s one of the unique parts of Henderson’s swing, but it gives her more command over her shots — from driver down to wedge. Next time you’re in need of a good approach shot, take a club longer and grip down a few inches toward the steel/graphite part of your shaft. Swing the same way and you’ll be surprised how much more accurate the ball comes off the club.

In trouble? Think about your tempo. During the final round, Henderson and the rest of the field were dealing with some serious wind whipping across a white cap filled Lake Nona, but she seemed unfazed. Take a couple of looks at her swing, and you can see she wasn’t speeding up to get through the wind or slowing down to control a downwind shot —- they were all the same. Before you pull the trigger on a shot, take a few practice swings next to or behind the ball to find a comfy tempo, then go with it and nothing else.