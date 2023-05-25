FORE HIRE’s Inaugural Women Who Want to Work in Golf Creates Wave of Opportunity

How does the future of the golf industry look? Pretty encouraging after what transpired earlier this week in Arizona.

The Women Who Want to Work in Golf program, organized by FORE HIRE in partnership with PGA of America Career Services, took place in Scottsdale, May 21-23. This empowering initiative aimed to provide opportunities and support for current and former collegiate golfers, who are interested in pursuing careers in the golf industry. Out of numerous applicants, 31 individuals were chosen to participate in the program.

Throughout the program, participants engaged in various activities, including a tour of PING headquarters, plus insightful seminars, networking sessions and workshops. Participants also learned about the career services offered by the PGA of America through PGA membership. Sponsors representing all sectors of the industry shared their insights, providing guidance and inspiration.

“The partnership with FORE HIRE and PGA Career Services for the Women Who Want to Work in Golf event has been incredibly powerful,” said FORE HIRE Founder Courtney Trimble. “Having the support of the PGA Career Services team has helped bring the knowledge of experts to the event and opened the minds of these women to what endless opportunities are out there utilizing their golf backgrounds.

“This partnership has also allowed us to showcase the opportunities and benefits of becoming a PGA Member. I believe that our collaboration with these types of events is the beginning of us continuing to help get more women directly working in the game.”

During the three-day event in Scottsdale, Women Who Want to Work in Golf fostered a collaborative environment where participants had the chance to connect with like-minded individuals and establish meaningful connections within the golf industry. By the end, attendees had gained a deeper understanding of the industry, honed their skills and expanded their professional networks, setting them on a path to pursue rewarding careers in golf.

“It was such a privilege to be a part of the first attendees of the program. It was organized, informative, and fun,” says Kylie Nicholas, one of the 31 program participants. “Meeting the incredible female leaders in the industry and having them encourage, promote and support us is an honor. ”

Women Who Want to Work in Golf emerged as a pivotal step towards creating a more diverse and inclusive golf industry, fostering opportunities and paving the way for a new generation of talented women, and one day, PGA Professionals in the sport.

Adds Nicholas: “I’m excited about the opportunities to come from the relationships built at this event.”



Interested in a career in golf? Visit pga.com/workingolf today.