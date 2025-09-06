Four Keys for Longer Drives to Copy From Rory McIlroy

Through three rounds in Ireland at The K Club, Rory McIlroy sits T4 at 11-under and four shots back from leader Adrien Saddier. Seems like a big gap, right? Wrong.

Anyone who has watched Rory knows better. The guy can go nuclear at any moment. That is what makes him terrifying, even when he is trailing. And right now, with Ryder Cup at Bethpage looming, he is sharpening the exact weapon that has carried him through his entire career — the driver.

Most amateurs think driving is about swinging hard. It's not; it's about swinging smart, with a little bit of controlled violence. And there are four specific things you can steal from Rory's approach that will transform your own driving game.

And it's not the usual "keep your head down" garbage you've heard a million times. These tips hit different.

Master Your Trail Leg Action

Most golfers obsess over their front leg. Makes sense — that's where you finish, right? But Rory's real power comes from behind. His trail leg is like a coiled spring, launching him through impact.

Try this: Hit balls standing only on your back foot. Sounds ridiculous, but works incredibly well. You will discover muscles you didn't know existed and learn what real ground force feels like.

What to do:

Hit 20 balls at the range with only your back foot on the ground. Start with half swings; don't be a hero. Work up to three-quarter swings gradually. Focus on balance, not crushing the ball.

Do this twice a week minimum.

Stop Trying to Kill It

Counterintuitive, but true: Rory's drives look effortless because he's not trying to brutalize the ball. He's compressing it. There's a massive difference between swinging hard and swinging with intent.

Try this: Swinging at 85% effort while focusing on crisp contact. You'll likely be shocked — your 85% swing probably goes further than your 100% wild swing.

Your action plan:

Ten practice swings at 85% effort before hitting balls. Count "one-two" in your swing: "one" at the top and "two" at impact. Track your distances: 85% effort vs. full swing. Chase clean contact over pure distance.

Aim Small, Miss Small

Rory doesn't aim at fairways. Instead, he selects small, specific targets within the larger fairway — specific tree branches, precise yardage markers, the left edge of that bunker at 280 yards.

Try this: Before every drive, pick something specific. Not "somewhere left of center." Something exact. Then visualize the exact ball flight needed to get there.

Step by step:

Choose a specific landmark as your target. Pick an intermediate spot 20 yards ahead on your line. ﻿Spend 10 seconds visualizing the ball's entire journey. Commit fully to that image before you swing.

Train for More Balance

Most golfers have the balance of a drunk giraffe. Rory stays centered while generating incredible speed because his body knows exactly where it is in space.

Try this: Practice swings on one foot. Alternating feet. Sounds ridiculous, right? But this is something that works like magic. Your proprioception — your body's internal GPS — gets a significant upgrade.

Balancing Act Drill

10 practice swings, standing on your lead foot only. 10 more on your trail foot only. Progress to hitting foam balls one-footed. Add these to your pre-round warmup.

That's it. Four things that'll change your driving forever. No magic clubs required: just some practice and a willingness to look slightly ridiculous at the range.

Rory makes it look easy because he's mastered these fundamentals. You can, too.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Read his recent Monday Recap on RG.org and his stories on Athlon Sports. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.