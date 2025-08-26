Golf Tips: 5 Lessons Every Golfer Can Learn From Brooke Henderson

Brooke Henderson's emotional, home-country victory at the CPKC Women's Open this past weekend wasn't just another tournament win.

After a two-and-a-half-year drought, the 27-year-old Canadian's triumph at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club offers valuable lessons for golfers at every level.

Lesson 1: Power Doesn't Always Come From Size

What Henderson Does: Despite her 5-foot-4 frame, Henderson is one of the longest drivers on the LPGA. Her secret is an explosive move through impact that generates power from her core and lower body, not just her arms. She chokes down on longer-than-average clubs — a habit from using her sister's hand-me-downs — giving her both distance and control.

Your Action Items:

Practice Session: Focus on lower-body rotation drills at the range. Start your downswing with your hips, not your arms.

Equipment Check: Consider choking down on your clubs for better control, especially on approach shots.

Core Training: Add rotational exercises to your fitness routine to build power from your midsection. If you need a good place to start, try these moves from PGA Coach Thor Parrish.

Lesson 2: Strategic Aggression Pays Off

What Henderson Does: She and her father-coach don't always play it safe. They'll choose aggressive lines over trouble to shorten holes, accepting the risk of missing fairways for better approach angles. During her final round, this aggressive approach helped her hit 75% of greens in regulation.

Your Action Items:

Course Strategy: Before each hole, identify one aggressive line that could give you a scoring advantage.

Practice Rounds: Experiment with different tee shot strategies when the pressure is off.

Risk Assessment: Learn to calculate when the reward justifies the risk based on your skill level.

Lesson 3: Mental Toughness Trumps Perfect Technique

What Henderson Does: Her victory came after a challenging period where results weren't showing. She maintained belief in her abilities, saying, "This year has not gone very well up to this point, and it just feels like this was meant to be."

Your Action Items:

Post-Round Routine: After bad rounds, write down three things you did well before focusing on what to improve. Having this proper perspective is of critical importance.

Support System: Build relationships with playing partners, instructors, or family who can encourage you during slumps. We have seen with Scottie Scheffler how important this is.

Process Goals: Focus on execution rather than score — commit to your pre-shot routine regardless of how you're playing.

Lesson 4: Putting Can Make or Break Your Round

What Henderson Does: She averaged just 27 putts per round during her victory — her best putting performance of the season. The turning point was matching Minjee Lee's 13-foot birdie with a clutch 12-footer on the 17th hole.

Your Action Items:

Practice Allocation: Spend 50% of your practice time on putting and the short game.

Pressure Putting: Practice 6-10-foot putts with consequences (push-ups, extra putts) to simulate pressure.

Green Reading: Arrive 10 minutes early to practice reading the greens before your round.

Lesson 5: Course Management Matters More Than You Think

What Henderson Does: Her comfort at Mississaugua came from understanding the tree-lined, traditional layout that reminded her of home courses. "I love traditional golf courses... very similar to a lot of courses I grew up playing on."

Your Action Items:

Pre-Round Prep: Study the course layout and pin positions before you play.

Play Your Strengths: Identify which types of courses and conditions suit your game best.

Conservative Zones: Mark areas on scorecards where you'll prioritize position over distance.

Henderson's victory proves that golf success comes from combining physical skills with smart strategy and mental toughness.

More importantly, her approach offers a practical blueprint that any golfer can follow, regardless of skill level.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Read his recent Monday Recap onRG.org and his stories on Athlon Sports. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.