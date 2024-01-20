Copy These Three Keys to Chip Like Brooke Henderson

Brooke Henderson knows a thing or two about making birdies, and there was no better display of her talent than during the second round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Henderson was behind the green, with an uphill mode and good lie, clearly in attack mode trying to get another birdie on the 17th at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club.

You'll notice in the clip below that Henderson did something we hear a lot about in golf: She kept her head down.

But that's not the really the true reason she chipped-in. It wasn't so much that the 2016 KPMG Women's PGA Champion was keeping her head down; she was keeping it still. That's where a lot of amateurs tend to have issues. They want to lift the ball up out of a lie and as a result move their head all over the place. Doing that throws off your ability to rotate properly through the ball.

Think about a quiet head the next time you approach a chip, and add in these three keys, too:

Play the ball off your back foot's big toe. It'll help promote a descending blow.

Focus on a downward strike into the back of the ball versus trying to lift it off the ground.

Don't stop at the ball; swing through it and accelerate for crisp contact.

Hopefully these tips help you chip better . . . and maybe even make a few for birdie like Brooke!