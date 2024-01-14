Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Tackle Tough Lies in the Rough Like Ludvig Åberg With These Three Swing Tips

By Ryan Adams, PGA
(Getty Images)

Ludvig Åberg hit one of the most impressive shots of the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Tree in his way, thick rough surrounding his ball, and 200-plus yards away Åberg pulled off an amazing shot, finding the green and cozying his ball close to the flag for an easy eagle on No. 9 at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.
Åberg is an impressive young talent, so it comes as no surprise that he has the ability to hit these types of shots. But there's a lot you can learn for your own game from the Swede that can help you escape the rough and find the green more often.
Take a look at the following tips from PGA Coach Ryan Adams on how you can follow Åberg's lead to get out of the rough clean:

