Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Game Changers

Frank Bensel Jr., PGA, Makes Back-to-Back Aces at U.S. Senior Open

By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on

Have a day, Frank Bensel Jr.
There's likely not a lot of people who've had a better start to their June 28 than the PGA of America Golf Professional from Century Country Club in New York, who made TWO ACES IN A ROW during the second round of the U.S. Open!
Bensel aced the back-to-back par 3s on the front nine of Newport Country Club in Rhode Island. First, a dunk on the 184-yard fourth hole, followed by yet another hole-in-one on the 203-yard fifth. Check out his scorecard:
Wild. According to the National Hole-in-One Registry, the odds of making two holes-in-one in the same round is 67 million to 1. While it's not official on what the odds would be, PGA.com did reach out to the National Hole-in-One Registry, which is, according to their website, "the premier worldwide hole-in-one-golf registry."
A representative said the odds of Bensel's feat are "well over 67 million to 1" but that to calculate something like that, there's a ton of variables like wind, course setup, etc. to really get an official number.
For Bensel, though, pulling his golf ball out of consecutive cups had to be a memory of a lifetime:
Congratulations to Frank on an amazing accomplishment!

We also recommend

Odds of a Hole-in One, Albatross, Condor and Golf's Other Unlikely Shots
Hot Takes
Odds of a Hole-in One, Albatross, Condor and Golf's Other Unlikely Shots
One Golfer Had 95 Shots From 95 Yards to Make an Ace — Did He?
Game Changers
One Golfer Had 95 Shots From 95 Yards to Make an Ace — Did He?
This Hole-in-One Story is Almost Too Crazy to Believe
Game Changers
This Hole-in-One Story is Almost Too Crazy to Believe
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech