Frank Bensel Jr., PGA, Makes Back-to-Back Aces at U.S. Senior Open

Have a day, Frank Bensel Jr.

There's likely not a lot of people who've had a better start to their June 28 than the PGA of America Golf Professional from Century Country Club in New York, who made TWO ACES IN A ROW during the second round of the U.S. Open!

Bensel aced the back-to-back par 3s on the front nine of Newport Country Club in Rhode Island. First, a dunk on the 184-yard fourth hole, followed by yet another hole-in-one on the 203-yard fifth. Check out his scorecard:

While it's not official on what the odds would be, PGA.com did reach out to the National Hole-in-One Registry, which is, according to their website, "the premier worldwide hole-in-one-golf registry." Wild. According to the National Hole-in-One Registry, the odds of making two holes-in-one in the same round is 67 million to 1

A representative said the odds of Bensel's feat are "well over 67 million to 1" but that to calculate something like that, there's a ton of variables like wind, course setup, etc. to really get an official number.

For Bensel, though, pulling his golf ball out of consecutive cups had to be a memory of a lifetime:

Congratulations to Frank on an amazing accomplishment!