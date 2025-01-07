Fred Vuich Receives 2025 PGA of America Lifetime Achievement Award in Photojournalism

The PGA of America today named Fred Vuich as the fifth recipient of the PGA of America Lifetime Achievement Award in Photojournalism. Vuich and his noteworthy career will be celebrated in April during the 51st annual ISPS GWAA Dinner in Augusta, Ga.

Since 2020, the PGA of America has awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award in Photojournalism to recognize the vital role that photography plays in documenting the rich history of golf and to celebrate the individuals who have promoted the game at the highest level.

“Fred Vuich is firmly established as one of the greatest to ever photograph our game,” said PGA of America President Don Rea Jr., PGA Master Professional and Owner/Operator of Augusta Ranch Golf Club (Arizona). “Fred’s ability to capture memorable moments on and off the golf course is second to none. On behalf of the more than 31,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals nationwide, I proudly congratulate Fred on this well-deserved honor.”

Vuich’s story began in Midland, Pennsylvania, where he attended Midland High School and grew up in a tight-knit community, adding special significance to this recognition.

Vuich as a youngster.

“My parents, the grown ups and all my friends' parents, they built the foundation for success for all of us,” said Vuich. “We learned about hard work. We learned how to compete. We learned how to deal honestly with people. This is a chance to thank so many people who got me here, got me this award, especially my wife of 30 years, Sheryl. The award is just incredible.”

As a child, Vuich possessed two dream jobs. The first was playing center field for the Pittsburgh Pirates, which became “clear early that that wasn’t going to happen.” The second was working as a photographer for Sports Illustrated, a magazine he recalls reading at home throughout the 1960s. His strong passion for sports coupled with his Aunt Daisy, an amateur photographer, fueled his interest.

After graduating from Penn State University in 1977 and pursuing other opportunities, Vuich decided it was time to chase his dream.

“I did a number of things and was semi-successful, but not happy,” said Vuich. “I was still single and said I’m going to give this thing a go.”

In 1983, Vuich started by calling Gene Puskar, staff photographer at the Pittsburgh bureau of the Associated Press to express his desire to be a photographer. Puskar invited him to the newsroom and encouraged him to learn the tools of the trade including how to translate, caption and schedule pictures. Vuich learned quickly, reporting back to the office just two days later.

“I learned all the stuff and got my first assignment, did alright and then went on from there,” said Vuich.

On his first day with the AP, Puskar offered valuable advice that would help shape Vuich’s career.

“He told me ‘every time you come in here I want you to go to the wire machine and pull off the photos taken by Doug Mills,” said Vuich. “Doug was a superstar back then already and he is still a superstar with the New York Times. Gene goes ‘he has a way of getting a different angle. He’s not running with the pack. He’s always off by himself or using a different lens, making a different photo than everybody else.’ That was great advice.”

Vuich covered his first major championship at the 1983 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, where he was the lone photographer to capture Forrest Fezzler’s memorable playing of the 18th hole in shorts.

One of Vuich's first assignments was at the famed Oakmont Country Club.

It was also at Oakmont where Vuich’s relationship with GOLF Magazine and former editor George Peper began after selling his Fezzler photo to the publication. He landed a contract offer in 1987 and a staff photographer position in 1990.

A year later, Vuich photographed one of his favorite images during the 1991 Ryder Cup on The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort.

As Team Europe’s Bernhard Langer missed his putt on the 18th hole to clinch an American victory, the crowd surged to the front of the green. Vuich ran quickly while changing to a wide-angle lens and captured a shot that included Langer, his ball, his caddie and the cheering gallery in the background.

“It’s those kinds of things where I go off by myself and take a photo when I’m away from everybody else,” said Vuich. “It’s not necessarily like ‘well, this picture is on the cover’, which is a good thing. The self satisfaction comes from all these other ones that are different from what everybody else got.”

Vuich was on his first assignment with Sports Illustrated, the 2001 Masters, when he shot Tiger Woods teeing off on the 18th hole. That image donned the April 16, 2001, SI cover, his first of 19 cover images for the magazine. It also received the golf medal as Sports Photo of the Year Worldwide from World Press Photo and was named Gold Medal Golf Photo of the Year by the International Network of Golf.

Vuich's iconic photo of Tiger Woods at the 2001 Masters.

Vuich reached a significant career milestone in 2001 when he covered his 100th major championship at the 2013 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.

With a career spanning over 40 years, Vuich has excelled beyond the world of golf, serving as the Pittsburgh Penguins’ team photographer in 1984 and conducting one-on-one photo sessions with countless celebrities and political figures. His portfolio also includes work with Major League Baseball, the National Football League, the United States Golf Association, PGA TOUR and the NCAA.

Vuich joins past winners Dom Furore (2024), Stephen Szurlej (2023), David Cannon (2022) and Leonard Kamsler (2020) as recipients of the PGA of America’s Lifetime Achievement in Photojournalism Award.

Like Furore, Szurlej and Cannon, Vuich is honored to be recognized in the same breath as the inaugural recipient of the PGA Lifetime Achievement Award in Photojournalism — Kamsler.

The two first met at that 1983 U.S. Open when Kamsler invited the young Vuich to lunch.

Leonard Kamsler and Vuich.

“I went home and was like ‘man, Leonard Kamsler wants to have lunch with me,” said Vuich. “We had lunch and it was the same lunch that Dom Fuore had and Steve Szurlej had. It was a lunch about respecting the business, not selling yourself short, not competing on price, improving yourself.

“I worked a lot with Leonard, who is the greatest of all time. He was just so helpful. The idea that I’m in the same group as him means the world to me.”