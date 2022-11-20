Geminiani Leads By Two At 2022 National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship

Domenico Geminiani started Saturday’s round with an eagle, but the finish was even better.

Geminiani closed with an eagle and three birdies – playing his final four holes in 5-under – to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship supported by Srixon/Cleveland Golf/XXIO/Asics.

Geminiani, from Old Corkscrew Golf Club in the South Florida PGA, shot 4-under 68 in windy conditions on the Wanamaker Course at PGA Golf Club to overtake faltering 36-hole leader Andy Svoboda and lead Brian Bergstol by two at 7-under 209.

“That finish rescued the round,” Geminiani said. “Everything started to click. I don’t often make two eagles in a round, but very few people do.”

Geminiani started the round five shots behind Svoboda, but eagled the first with a 3-wood from 270 yards to 10 feet. Geminiani played his next 12 holes at 3-over – and that included a chip-in for par.

“On this course, you’re always going to find a time in the round where you’re going to have to grind,” Geminiani said. “You just have to hang in there.”

The 26-year-old Geminiani found his rhythm on the par-4 15th hole with a birdie. He reached the par-5 16th with a 5-iron to 7 feet. He rolled in a 30-footer at the par-3 17th and closed with a 15-foot birdie at No. 18 after hitting into a fairway bunker.

“I saved the round,” he said. “I’m just having so much fun out here. The course is great and the setup is great. You have to take advantage of your opportunities.”

Bergstol, from Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort in the Philadelphia PGA, made four birdies on his first seven holes to charge into contention. He played his final 12 holes in even par for a 68 to earn a spot in Sunday’s final threesome.

Bergstol wouldn’t mind if history repeated itself: Last year’s winner, Jin Chung, was runner-up the year before. Bergstol was runner-up last year.

“I didn’t play that great today, but what I’ve done is not follow up a bad swing with another bad swing,” Bergstol said. “You can go low on this golf course, but you’re one swing away from getting into a spot where you have no play.”



Svoboda made only one bogey in the first 36 holes, but he made seven Saturday while shooting a 77 that dropped him four back at 3-under 213. He had control of the tournament, but watched it slowly slip away.”

“The course played tough today and I played terribly,” Svoboda said. “Hopefully, I can come out firing and make some birdies tomorrow. I only made two today.”

Weather will continue to be a factor in the final round. The forecast is for rain throughout the day with a cool northern breeze. Of course, it could be worse.

“I’m not going to lie, I hate playing in the rain,” Bergstol said. “Nobody likes playing in the rain. At least it’s not snow.”

Zac Oakley (69) of Bidermann Golf Club in the Philadelphia PGA is tied for fourth with Danny Lewis (70) of Hollywood Golf Club in the New Jersey PGA at 2-under 214. Only five players are under par through the first 54 holes.