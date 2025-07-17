Georgia (RVA) Sails to Victory at the 2025 PGA Girls High School Golf National Invitational

Georgia (RVA) captured the 2025 PGA High School Golf National Invitational presented by Titleist & FootJoy at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club on July 17, and individual medalist honors went to Michelle Lee of Texas (AHT) after she defeated Kallyn Black of Georgia (RVA) following a stunning playoff performance.

Played over three days and across 54 holes on Pinehurst Nos. 1, 6 and 7, girls from across the country trekked to the iconic North Carolina resort for a shot at the title.

Georgia (RVA)’s impressive 3–under 853 victory follows a fourth place finish at the 2024 PGA Girls High School Golf National Invitational held at Fields Ranch West at PGA Frisco, WestRidge Golf Course in McKinney and Gentle Creek Country Club in Prosper. Texas (AHT) finished second with 30-over 886; North Carolina (PNC) in third at 41-over 897; Kentucky (SHA) in fourth with 66-over 922; and Indiana (ZVL) in fifth at 84-over 940.

“This win was really meaningful,” said Georgia (RVA) teammate Rebecca Lee, whose 73-69-70 212 propelled her to a T6 finish amongst competing individuals. “It’s our first time winning as a team, and I’m really thankful to play in this event.”

Michelle Lee of Texas.

Michelle Lee of Texas (AHT) earned individual medalist honors after defeating Kallyn Black of Georgia (RVA) in a sudden-death playoff on the final hole of No. 7. Both finished at 9-under 205 in regulation. For the second year in a row, the individual girls medalist was decided in a playoff.

“The courses were really challenging,” said Lee, who went 69-66-70 for the tournament. “It’s a little bit different than San Antonio; the fairways are narrow and the greens are faster. I was really nervous walking up to the tee [for the playoff]. I just wanted to make a par… All I was thinking was, ‘Get it on the green on regulation and two-putt.’”

“I was really looking forward to this tournament because Pinehurst is one of the greatest courses in the world, and I got to play with some of the best players in the country,” Lee added.

Texas teammates swarm Michelle Lee after her playoff win.

Lee’s medalist honor earned her exemptions into the 2025 Junior PGA Championships at Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex at Purdue University and the 2026 North & South Junior Amateur at Pinehurst Resort.

The 2025 PGA Boys High School Golf National Invitational tees off next week (July 20-22) on Pinehurst Nos. 5, 6 and 8.

Pinehurst No. 8.

This marks the first of three consecutive years that the event will be played at Pinehurst and the seventh edition of the PGA High School Golf National Invitational since its debut in 2019, which features golfers who won their respective high school state championships as a team or as an individual from large, small, private or public schools. It was previously held at Pinehurst from 2020-22.