2025 PGA High School Golf National Invitational Returns to Pinehurst

The 2025 PGA High School Golf National Invitational , presented by Titleist & FootJoy, returns to Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in Pinehurst, North Carolina July 14-16 (girls) and July 20-22 (boys). More than 500 of the country’s top high school golfers are set to compete in this invite-only event.

This marks the first of three consecutive years that the event will be played at Pinehurst and the seventh edition of the PGA High School Golf National Invitational since its debut in 2019. It was previously held at Pinehurst from 2020-22.

The field consists of golfers who have won their respective high school state championships as a team or as an individual from large, small, private or public schools. Team and individual champions will be crowned following the three-day, 54-hole stroke-play event.

The girls will tee off first July 14-16 on Pinehurst Nos. 1, 6 and 7. The boys will follow July 20-22 on Pinehurst Nos. 5, 6 and 8.

The 2025 PGA High School Golf National Invitational will feature competitors from nearly all 50 states, including 22 players from North Carolina, as well as a player from Guam.

The three day, 54-hole 2024 PGA High School Golf National Invitational was contested across courses in Frisco, McKinney and Prosper, Texas, including PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch East (Boys) and West (Girls, Boys) courses.

The 2025 girls and boys medalists will receive exemptions into the 2025 Junior PGA Championships at Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex at Purdue University and the 2026 North & South Junior Amateur at Pinehurst Resort. Josiah Hakala of New Hampshire (MSC) and Leigh Chien of California (SMC) earned these honors in 2024.