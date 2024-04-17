Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Amateur Programs

National High School Golf Invitational History

Published on

The National High School Golf Invitational was first held in 2019 at Walt Disney World Resort with 300 boys and girls representing 43 states. The event has grown to a field of over 500 of the top high school golfers from nearly all 50 states.
Year: 2023
  • Girls Team Winners: Texas (RGN) (+60)
  • Girls Individual Medalist: Athena Yoo (Georgia) (-6)
  • Girls Full Results
  • Boys Team Winners: Georgia (RVA) (+15)
  • Boys Individual Medalist: Charles Beeson (Georgia) (-5)
  • Boys Full Results
  • Site: PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas
Year: 2022
  • Girls Team Winners: Georgia (LMB) (+24)
  • Girls Individual Medalist: Jennifer Seo (Arizona) (-3)
  • Girls Full Results
  • Boys Team Winners: Georgia (RVA) (+11)
  • Boys Individual Medalist: Jake Albert (Virginia) (-10)
  • Boys Full Results
  • Site: Pinehurst Resort, Southern Pines, North Carolina
Year: 2021
  • Girls Team Winners: Georgia (LMB) (+27)
  • Girls Individual Medalist: Chloe Johnson (IN) (-1)
  • Girls Full Results
  • Boys Team Winners: Utah (SKY) (+12)
  • Boys Individual Medalist: Simon Kwon (Utah) (-4)
  • Boys Full Results
  • Site: Pinehurst Resort, Southern Pines, North Carolina
Year: 2020
  • Girls Team Winners: Arizona (PIN) (+56)
  • Girls Individual Medalist: Loralie Cowart (GA) (E)
  • Girls Full Results
  • Boys Team Winners: Utah (SKY) (+39)
  • Boys Individual Medalist: Anawin Pikultho
    ng (Arizona) (-10)
  • Boys Full Results
  • Site: Pinehurst Resort, Southern Pines, North Carolina
Year: 2019
  • Girls Team Winners: California (TRO) (+8)
  • Girls Individual Medalist: Kamille Dimayuga (CA) (-2)
  • Girls Full Results
  • Boys Team Winners: Virginia (DEE) (+5)
  • Boys Individual Medalist: Aidan Thomas (New Mexico) (-9)
  • Boys Full Results
  • Site: Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, Florida

We also recommend

How to Get a Golf Scholarship - An Expert's Advice
Game Changers
How to Get a Golf Scholarship - An Expert's Advice
PGA High School Golf National Invitational Returns to PGA Frisco
Category - Amateur Programs
PGA High School Golf National Invitational Returns to PGA Frisco
Luke Tiu of West Virginia.
Category - Amateur Programs
Player Spotlight: High School Golf National Invitational
The winning Team Georgia (RVA) squad.
Category - Amateur Programs
Georgia (RVA) Captures Second Straight Boys Title at the 2023 PGA High School Golf National Invitational
How High School Golf is Playing a Big Role in the Growth of the Game
Category - Amateur Programs
How High School Golf is Playing a Big Role in the Growth of the Game
Yoo Eagle Chip-In Claims No. 1 Spot on SportsCenter Top 10 Plays
Category - Amateur Programs
Yoo Eagle Chip-In Claims No. 1 Spot on SportsCenter Top 10 Plays
Team Texas (RGN).
Category - Amateur Programs
Texas (RGN) Captures Girls' Title at the 2023 PGA High School Golf National Invitational
The Sander Twins Take On PGA's High School Golf National Invitational Together
Category - Amateur Programs
The Sander Twins Take On PGA's High School Golf National Invitational Together
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech