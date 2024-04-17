Category - Amateur Programs
National High School Golf Invitational History
The National High School Golf Invitational was first held in 2019 at Walt Disney World Resort with 300 boys and girls representing 43 states. The event has grown to a field of over 500 of the top high school golfers from nearly all 50 states.
Year: 2023
- Girls Team Winners: Texas (RGN) (+60)
- Girls Individual Medalist: Athena Yoo (Georgia) (-6)
- Boys Team Winners: Georgia (RVA) (+15)
- Boys Individual Medalist: Charles Beeson (Georgia) (-5)
- Site: PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas
Year: 2022
- Girls Team Winners: Georgia (LMB) (+24)
- Girls Individual Medalist: Jennifer Seo (Arizona) (-3)
- Boys Team Winners: Georgia (RVA) (+11)
- Boys Individual Medalist: Jake Albert (Virginia) (-10)
- Site: Pinehurst Resort, Southern Pines, North Carolina
Year: 2021
- Girls Team Winners: Georgia (LMB) (+27)
- Girls Individual Medalist: Chloe Johnson (IN) (-1)
- Boys Team Winners: Utah (SKY) (+12)
- Boys Individual Medalist: Simon Kwon (Utah) (-4)
- Site: Pinehurst Resort, Southern Pines, North Carolina
Year: 2020
- Girls Team Winners: Arizona (PIN) (+56)
- Girls Individual Medalist: Loralie Cowart (GA) (E)
- Boys Team Winners: Utah (SKY) (+39)
- Boys Individual Medalist: Anawin Pikulthong (Arizona) (-10)
- Site: Pinehurst Resort, Southern Pines, North Carolina
Year: 2019
- Girls Team Winners: California (TRO) (+8)
- Girls Individual Medalist: Kamille Dimayuga (CA) (-2)
- Boys Team Winners: Virginia (DEE) (+5)
- Boys Individual Medalist: Aidan Thomas (New Mexico) (-9)
- Site: Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, Florida