Category - Amateur Programs

Yoo Eagle Chip-In Claims No. 1 Spot on SportsCenter Top 10 Plays

Published on

In sports, there's nothing more exciting than a walk-off win.
Add another story to the legend, this time at PGA Frisco, where Georgia's Athena Yoo chipped in for eagle from 60 feet away to win the Girl's PGA High School Golf National Invitational individual medalist honors on July 12.
Yoo was one shot behind New Jersey's Angelina Kim heading into the par-5 18th of Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, needing at least a birdie to go to a playoff. Her second shot landed in the fringe behind the green and, well, the rest is history.
Check out Yoo's chip below, which was No. 1 on SportsCenter's Top 10 plays for July 12.

