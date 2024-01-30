PGA High School Golf National Invitational Returns to PGA Frisco

The top high school golfers from across the country will journey to PGA Frisco this July for the 2024 PGA High School Golf National Invitational presented by Titleist & FootJoy.

This marks the second straight year the event will be played at PGA Frisco and the sixth edition of the PGA High School Golf National Invitational since its debut in 2019.

The Boy’s Invitational will take place July 1-3 on the Fields Ranch East and West Courses at PGA Frisco as well as WestRidge Golf Course in McKinney. The Girl’s Invitational will be contested July 8-10 across Fields Ranch West course as well as Old American Golf Club in The Colony and Gentle Creek Country Club in Prosper.

Last year's Girls Invitational Champions from San Antonio.

The invitation-only field consists of golfers who have won their respective state high school championships as a team or as an individual from small, large, public or private schools. Individual and team champions will be crowned following the three-day, 54-hole stroke-play event.

“The PGA of America is thrilled to host the PGA High School Golf National Invitational for a second time at PGA Frisco in July,” said PGA of America President John Lindert, Director of Golf at The Country Club of Lansing. “High school golf plays a vital role in the growth of the game, and we look forward to seeing the best high school players in the country showcase their skills at our amazing home in Frisco.”

The winning Team Georgia (RVA) squad.

The 2023 PGA High School Golf National Invitational was the first junior event held at PGA Frisco.The Girls’ Invitational was won by Texas (RGN) from San Antonio; Georgia (RVA) from Alpharetta took the Boy’s division. Athena Yoo (Georgia LMB) and Charles Beeson (Georgia RVA) claimed individual medalist honors among the Girls and Boys, respectively.

Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco is set to host 30 championships over the next 12 years. The 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship was the first major contested at Fields Ranch East, soon to be followed by the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the 2027 PGA Championship.