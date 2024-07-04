Georgia (RVA) Claims Third Straight Title at 2024 Boys PGA High School Golf National Invitational

Georgia (RVA) claimed its third-consecutive team title at the 2024 PGA Boys High School Golf National Invitational presented by Titleist & Footjoy on Wednesday. The three-day, 54-hole event was contested at Fields Ranch East and West courses at PGA Frisco, as well as WestRidge Golf Course in McKinney.

Georgia (RVA) showcased its dominance throughout the week, entering the final round with a six-stroke lead over Texas (LKT). Georgia (RVA) maintained its advantage, ultimately winning by seven strokes after posting a three-day team score of 12-under par 852, setting a new tournament record.

South Carolina (HHP) finished second at 5-under 859, followed by Georgia (MLT) in third at 2-under 862, Texas (LKT) at 1-over 865 in fourth and Utah (CRN) at 7-over 871 in fifth.

Patmon Malcom tees off during the final round.

“We had a six-shot lead going in today, so we knew we just kind of had to go out and play solid golf and that's exactly what we did,” said Patmon Malcom, who finished tied for third at 9-under 207 as Georgia (RVA)’s low scorer. “I think we push each other a lot to kind of make ourselves better, and obviously that's shown out on the golf course.”

Last year’s individual medalist, Charles Beeson from Georgia (RVA), noted the difference between the two championships: “Well, we were leading this time last year, we had a comeback from a big deficit. It was nice to be able to be in the lead this year and just sort of try to close them out and not have to worry about a second place trying to come in and steal it.”

Josiah Hakala from New Hampshire (MSC) claimed the individual medalist title after finishing 14-under par 202, attributing his success to his faith and preparation.

“I attribute it all to first and foremost my Savior Jesus Christ, because without him I wouldn’t be here,” said Hakala, who is coached by PGA of America Golf Professionals Phil Davis and Matthew Bradbury. “I put countless hours into my game and on the practice area just preparing for tournaments like this and it's really nice to see it payoff for sure.”

Josiah Hakala

Hakala carded a 7-under 65 at WestRidge for the low round Wednesday. He eagled the par-5, 570-yard 1st hole, then solidified his lead by chipping in for a second eagle on the par-5 6th hole.

“I played really, really solidly the first two days, honestly, my best round of the week was probably day two on [Fields Ranch] East," said Hakala. “Today, it was just kind of my day and I played really well, got some putts to fall.”

With the victory, Hakala will receive exemptions into the 2024 Junior PGA Championships at Congressional Country Club and the 2025 North & South Junior Championship at Pinehurst Resort.

Davis Hartwell (Oregon [IND]) finished one-stroke back at 13-under 203, followed by a three-way tie for third among Landon Noble (Georgia [NGT]), Logan Sutto (Ohio [AWY]) and Malcom at 9-under 207.

This was the second-consecutive year the event was played at PGA Frisco and the sixth edition of the PGA High School Golf National Invitational since its debut in 2019. The field consisted of golfers who won their respective high school state championships as a team or as an individual from large, small, private or public schools.

The Girls Invitational will be contested July 8-10 on Fields Ranch West, WestRidge Golf Course in McKinney and Gentle Creek Country Club in Prosper.