California (SMC) Dominates the 2024 Girls High School Golf National Invitational

California (SMC) captured a landslide victory at the 2024 PGA Girls High School Golf National Invitational presented by Titleist & FootJoy on July 10. The three-day, 54-hole event was held at Fields Ranch West in Frisco, Texas, WestRidge Golf Course in McKinney and Gentle Creek Country Club in Prosper.

With a staggering 27-shot lead after the second round, California (SMC) extended its advantage over 2023 defending champion Texas (RGN). They finished with a three-day team total score of 55-under par 809.

Texas (RGN) finished second with 16-under 848, followed by Florida (FAU) in third with 11-under 853, Georgia (RVA) in fourth with 3-under 861 and Texas (VGT) at even 864 in fifth.

“It was honestly such a grind, I think the first five holes are the hardest holes on the course,” said Donina Zhou from California (SMC). “I think our team dynamic really played into our win this week. I think most importantly, we really root for each other and that really just uplifts everyone.”

The winning California squad celebrates on the final hole.

“Our team is super connected and we're really close, so when somebody plays badly, we comfort them, and we hype them up for tomorrow,” said Emily Song from California (SMC). “Going into today we were just trying to keep it the same as we usually do because before rounds and we were trying to make sure just because we were leading we were still focused on our game.”

Leigh Chien from California (SMC) claimed individual medalist honors following a 4-hole playoff against Olivia Hung from Taiwan (IND) by parring the par-3 16th hole at Fields Ranch West. Chien was a member of the 2023 U.S. Junior Ryder Cup team.

“As for the playoff, I was just going with the flow and seeing what happens,” said Chien. “I didn't really think too much about it, I just played golf.”

Leigh Chien.

Chien and Hung finished the final round tied at 17-under 199. Hung, who is coached by PGA of America Golf Professional Eric Clark, eagled the par-4, 255-yard 8th hole at Fields Ranch West to maintain her lead, but the two remained neck-and-neck. After tying the 18th hole three times, Chien's par putt on the 16th sealed the victory.

“We as a team work together in our pressures and to set up a game plan that works well for us, and that all just added up,” said Chien.

With this win, Chien will receive exemptions into the 2024 Junior PGA Championships at Congressional Country Club and the 2025 North & South Junior Championship at Pinehurst Resort.

This was the second-consecutive year the event was played at PGA Frisco and the sixth edition of the PGA High School Golf National Invitational since its debut in 2019. The field consisted of golfers who won their respective high school state championships as a team or as an individual from large, small, private or public schools.