Category - Amateur Programs

Get Ready, Get Set: It’s Time to Register for PGA Jr. League!  

Published on

It’s that time of year again! Player registration for the 2023 PGA Jr. League season begins today!
PGA Jr. League, which saw a record participation of over 71,000 players in 2022, brings families and friends together around fun, team golf experiences for boys and girls. Players wear numbered jerseys and compete on teams in a supportive, two-person scramble format.
At the end of the season, the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship offers All-Star teams and players an aspirational pathway of competitive events, as well.
So, join the team in 2023! Find a program near you and sign up today at PGAJrLeague.com!


