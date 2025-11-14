Get to Know Internet Invitational Champion "Barstool Beef" : Cody Franke, PGA

Tonight, the legacy of Cody Franke, PGA, known more simply around the golf social media world as "Beef," grew by another amazing story in his posthumous crowning as the champ of the Internet Invitational.

Contested in August at Big Cedar Lodge, the internet phenomenon of influencers battling influencers for a 1 million dollar purse, finally came to a close in a Nov. 13, 2025, YouTube premiere of the final episode that was nothing short of spectacular… and as our headline indicates, the best man came out on top.

But – ultimately – when the days and months move onward, Cody’s big win will be overshadowed by the amazing person he was in our sport. Cody will be remembered by the lives he touched on the practice tee.

Cody’s brother – and fellow PGA of America Golf Professional – Craig summed up his legacy perfectly:

"Cody had many passions in life. His faith, family and friends, and his love for the great game of golf. His old-fashioned charisma and committed professionalism led him to be revered by many friends & colleagues within the golf industry. His exuberant personality, passion to live life to the fullest, and desire to grow the game of golf will remain amongst his greatest achievements. He touched countless lives and his legacy of how he treated others will always be remembered."

Check out Beef play a starring role in the Internet Invitational:

Following the final episode of the Internet Invitational, the crew at the Fore Play Pod announced the formation of the the Cody “Beef” Franke Scholarship Fund at Ferris State University to support the Ferris PGA Golf Management program.