Giving Thanks: PGA of America Golf Professionals Share Why They're Grateful for the Game

Gratefulness embodies a deep appreciation for the positive elements in our lives, acknowledging the goodness we receive from others and our surroundings.

For PGA of America Golf Professionals, this sentiment resonates profoundly as they work within the golf industry, contributing to the growth and vitality of the game. Their gratitude extends beyond the simple joys of the sport; it is a practice that fosters mindfulness, positivity, and resilience.

By focusing on the potential of golf, PGA of America Golf Professionals celebrate their role in nurturing relationships among players and communities, enriching the overall experience of the game.

When they express gratitude—whether through mentoring, organizing events, or simply sharing a love for golf—they not only uplift fellow golfers but also enhance their own fulfillment and joy.

This attitude transforms everyday moments in the golf world into extraordinary opportunities, allowing them to propel the game forward while cultivating a deeper connection to their passion.

Embracing gratefulness in this context reaffirms their commitment to the sport and strengthens the bonds within the golfing community.

As a PGA of America Golf Professional, I am grateful for the relationships and unique experiences gained through golf and now find fulfillment in giving back to the high school community by fostering lifelong golfers. Mike McDonald, PGA

I am grateful that I have engaged both young and older individuals in the game of golf. Most importantly, I am thankful for the PGA HOPE program, which has saved the lives of many of our military personnel who helped to keep us safe and free. Renee Powell, PGA

Joe Hallett, PGA

I’m thankful for an association that gives me every opportunity to forge ahead and for members and friends who help guide me. Joe Hallett, PGA

Charlie Rymer, PGA

I’m most thankful for my fellow members. It’s a true honor to be part of an organization comprised of professionals who are incredibly passionate about and dedicated to the game of golf. I absolutely love it when we gather….for any reason or occasion. Charlie Rymer, PGA

Joanna Coe, PGA

I am thankful for the incredible support system and network of golf professionals for ideas, mentorship, and guidance. Joanna Coe, PGA

I am thankful for the opportunities that my PGA membership allows me to explore, the great competitions, and the network of golfers worldwide. Rob Labritz, PGA

Langston Frazier, PGA

I'm thankful for my work, which has allowed me to inspire the next generation of PGA of America Golf Professionals and to teach the game to those who love it. Golf is a unique, challenging, and exciting game, but most importantly, it connects people. Langston Frazier, PGA



