Watch U.S. Navy Veteran Aaron Ojard’s Inspiring PGA HOPE Journey

Veterans Day is a special occasion each year for Americans to honor and celebrate the men and women who've served and sacrificed everything for our country.

One of those brave individuals is Aaron Ojard of Egg Township, New Jersey, who is a Veteran of the United States Navy. Last month at PGA HOPE National Golf & Wellness Week, Ojard was one of the many PGA Section Ambassadors in Washington D.C. for the week to see the mission of HOPE and its ability to change (and save) the lives of Veterans.

Here's an exclusive look behind the scenes of what the week was like through the eyes of Ojard himself: