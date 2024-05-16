‘Go Like a Pro’ with Rich Beem and Erik Anders Lang at the PGA Championship

It's shaping up to be an epic week at Valhalla and a certain PGA Champion has a familiar face on the bag.

Golf personality Erik Anders Lang, the founder of Random Golf Club, has joined up with 2002 PGA Champion Rich Beem, and is experiencing a Major Championship for the first time ever – as Beem's caddie!

In this behind-the-scenes series, you will follow along as the pair ‘Go Like a Pro’ presented by National Car Rental and take on the challenges presented by the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club.

From their arrival to departure, and everything in between, Rich and Erik bring you close to the action, and have a bit of fun along the way.

Follow along below!