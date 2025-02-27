Golf Fitness Tips: How Mindfulness Can Be the Most Powerful Tool in Your Bag

The intricate connection between mind and body is fundamental in all sports, but it is particularly pronounced in golf.

For those of us who have spent countless hours on the course, it becomes abundantly clear that the game's mental aspects often hold as much significance as the physical skills required to excel. In golf, each swing, every putt, and even how we approach each hole demands precision, a sharp focus and a calm mind.

Unlike many other sports that involve continuous movement and direct competition, golf often allows for introspection and strategic thinking between shots. This reflective approach means that a golfer's mindset can significantly influence performance.

In our ongoing exploration of the roles that fitness, nutrition and mindfulness play in golf, we once again turn to the insights of Yoga and Movement Specialist Lauren McMillin. Building on her contributions over the past three weeks — like yoga moves to try for more flexibility or breathing techniques for more poise — I wanted to ask her about the importance of meditation, its purpose, and how one might start incorporating it into their preparation for golf.

Below are her insights.

What is the purpose of meditation?

Meditation is meant to ground us in the present moment. It’s a way to become aware of our thoughts, take a step back from them, and choose which ones are helpful or harmful. Meditation helps us feel more connected to our own bodies, listen to what our bodies, thoughts, and emotions are communicating, and work with them, not against them.

To put it more simply, meditation provides us with a moment to check in with ourselves.

What is a good starting point for practicing meditation?

I recommend that golfers try a full-body scan, which can be practiced anytime, anywhere, including the golf course.

Start by bringing your awareness to the top of your head, and very slowly move down your body, noticing how you feel, any areas of tension, and where you can relax. This only takes about 30 seconds and is a great way to become grounded, centered, and present.

Another simple technique is to focus on your breathing. As you breathe in, think to yourself, “inhale.” As you breathe out, think to yourself, “exhale.” Having a word or two to focus on can help you harness your focus.

How does breathing and meditation help golfers?

Golfers have access to countless gadgets, swing aids, training tools, trainers and coaches, but at the end of the day, breathing and meditation are some of the most potent tools we carry with us. When playing in a tournament, you might not be able to have your favorite swing tools or coach beside you, but you can always turn to your breath or check in with your mind.

Golf is such a mental game, but how often do we spend working on our mindset? That’s precisely where breathing and meditation come into play.

Working on breathwork and meditation more frequently helps turn a practice into a habit, and for golfers, that means always being able to find focus, presence and peace of mind.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. You can check out his three weekly columns on RG.org, and to learn more about Brendon, visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.