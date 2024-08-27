Golf Lessons to Lower Your Summer Scores

It's almost Labor Day, which (cue the sad music) means summertime is coming to its unofficial close.

But the good news is that there's likely still plenty of time to get some more golf in, shoot some lower scores and have more fun. Summer winding down made us curious, though, so naturally we turned to the Internet with this question:

We asked this question across Instagram X and Facebook , and over 2,500 people responded with their comments.

So, as you can see . . . a lot of golfers working on quite a few different things. And we're here to help! Check out some of the answers below, and a tip from a PGA Coach attached to it that can help you get better, faster!

Off the tee

"My drive, still needs work..."

- Romar Avery on Facebook

"A slicing driver"

"Driving. Would like to get a few more yards."

- Todd Owen on Facebook

Off the tee tips were popular replies to our question across all social channels. Try this tip from Steve Scott, PGA, to hit longer drives:

For more accuracy off the tee, you need to solve why things are crooked with a shorter club. PGA Coach Dan Marvosh has a great swing-station setup & exercise to try.

Short game

"Short game. Specifically, consistent chipping onto the green from 55-80 yards. Uneven results so far."

"Short game and putting, this area cost me alot of strokes. Poor chipping 10 to 50 yards in."

- Marlon McLean on Facebook

"Short game .. Got a bad case of shanks with wedges."

- Kimball Elwell on Facebook

Short game is an area of people's games that, when in good shape, can save a lot of strokes. Doubles turn into bogeys, bogeys turn into pars and so on. It's important to keep short game sharp if you want to play better.

First things first, you need to know the difference between a chip and pitch. Try this tip from PGA Coach Dr. Alison Curdt:

Once you've got that figured out, work on your chipping fundamentals to gain some confidence. PGA Coach Gavin Parker has some keys to try: