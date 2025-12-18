Golf Like a Legend in St. Augustine: World Golf Village, King & Bear & Florida’s Ultimate Golf Getaway

There is only one golf course in the world that was co-designed by the legendary duo of Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.

To discover and relish it firsthand, you’ll need to travel to St. Augustine, Florida, near the World Golf Hall of Fame’s former location. Known as King & Bear, the course has become a bucket list destination for golfers all around the world.

Of course, its namesakes alone draw attention. But there is far more to this course than just these legends’ nicknames. And there is far more to the World Golf Village — home of King & Bear — than these namesakes.

In fact, after a recent, extensive renovation of King & Bear, along with another 18-hole championship course, Slammer & Squire, one could argue there has never been a better time to visit World Golf Village than right now.

Renovating for the Future

Last year, King & Bear, a 7,279-yard, par-72 from the tips, was fully restored, a five-month project that cost $2.5 million. Renowned for combining Nicklaus’s strategic design with Palmer’s flair for drama, the course — and its original layout, which opened in November 2000 — has been preserved with its initial design intents in mind. Yet, its playing experiences have been elevated considerably at the same time, too.

“All greens and practice areas were resurfaced with TifEagle Bermudagrass for smoother, more consistent putting surfaces,” says Reagan Davis, PGA Club Director. “Upgrades to irrigation and drainage systems were also implemented to conserve water and ensure optimal turf health.”

In addition, each of the course’s bunkers was completely refreshed. Not to mention, eight bunkers were fully renovated, leading to more enhanced drainage and higher playability.

“These restorations highlight our commitment to providing world-class conditions on this iconic course,” Davis stresses.

Celebrating Snead and Sarazen

When golfers aren’t being challenged by King & Bear’s front nine, which features several trees and water hazards, or its links-style back nine (or they aren’t teeing off on one of the course’s five sets of tees), they can also enjoy Slammer & Squire, a 6,939-yard layout.

Named after Sam Snead and Gene Sarazen, who combined to win 14 major championships, Slammer & Squire was designed by Bobby Weed, alongside the famous duo. Opened in 1998, Weed’s, Snead’s and Sarazen’s layout is very picturesque, leading to many jaw-dropping views.

Also offering five sets of tees, the course can be challenging, due to its contoured greens, wetlands and woodlands. Yet, it’s not overly difficult either, as it emphasizes fun too, whether golfers are hitting into wide fairways or surveying its ever-present beauty.

“Like King & Bear, Slammer & Squire is also a bucket list destination for any golfer,” Davis says. “It’s a true celebration of the game’s history as well, as it commemorates Sam’s and Gene’s legacies.”

He adds, “Each of these iconic designs — paired with a warm and inviting atmosphere — make the World Golf Village a must-visit destination for golf enthusiasts.”

Other Fun Courses Near the World Golf Village:

St. Augustine Shores Golf Club: A public, 18-hole course, St. Augustine Shores has been designed with all golfers in mind, as it's only 5,659 yards long from the tips.