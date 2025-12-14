Top 3 Golf Courses in Orlando: Reunion Resort's Nicklaus, Palmer & Watson

During their professional careers, Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus won 33 Major Championships altogether.

As a result, it is the world’s only resort to feature three signature courses designed by the legendary trio — all on one property.

“Combined with the resort’s luxury accommodations and amenities, it offers an unparalleled golf vacation experience,” says PGA of America Golf Professional Chris Kalter, the resort's Head of Golf.

Palmer Course full of risk-reward fun

Without question, the Palmer Course was designed with Mr. Palmer’s playing style in mind, leading to fun, adventure-full rounds. Just as The King often took risks throughout his career, this 6,916-yard, par-72 course will lead you to “go for it” on nearly every single hole — if you dare.

The ninth hole at the Palmer Course.

The course’s fairways are usually wide, while its greens are contoured, so you’ll be tempted to pull out your driver more often than not. But be careful. Its terrain is often hilly too, as its elevation will change by up to 50 feet at times.

“It will provide you a unique and thrilling golfing experience,” Kalter stresses.

Would The King have had it any other way? Likely not!

Watson Course puts emphasis on short game

When Tom Watson was at his peak, he was arguably the world’s best short game player. If you want to shoot a low score at the Watson Course, you must bring your “A game,” especially with your putter and wedges, just like Watson.

The fourth hole at the Watson Course.

Offering firm fairways and, at times, relatively long holes, The Watson Course is 7,154 yards long from the back tees. Similar to The Palmer Course, the par-72 layout also has six sets of tees to choose from, enabling golfers of all experiences to practice their short games.

“The course is a masterpiece of precision that demands a solid short game, as it’s celebrated for its strategically placed bunkers and undulating greens,” Kalter says.

Accuracy a premium on Nicklaus Course

To score well at the Nicklaus Course, a 7,219-yard, par-72 layout designed by the Golden Bear, golfers must focus on accuracy, above anything else. After all, the course’s fairways are known for being rather fast, leading many balls to trickle into the rough.

Not only are its fairways quick, but its pin placements are typically difficult, too. Use whichever club you need to land in the middle of the fairways and then play intelligently. If you utilize your course management skills more than just your power, you’ll have some birdie opportunities.

Despite its various challenges, the course has been designed with nearly everyone in mind though, as it has seven tee boxes to choose from. Therefore, golfers of all experiences will be able to follow in Nicklaus’s footsteps.

Aside from its three championship courses, Reunion Resort & Golf Club provides a variety of other amenities, ensuring that guests have amazing experiences when they aren’t golfing, too.

“Reunion Resort is more than just a destination — it’s a community designed to create lifelong memories,” Kalter adds. “Whether visiting to play our courses, family fun or relaxation, golfers will leave feeling connected, recharged and inspired.”

Celebration Golf Club: Located less than 20 minutes from Reunion Resort, this pristine par-72 course was designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. and Jr.