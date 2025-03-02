Incredible Golf Trip Destinations: Streamsong Resort

Located in Bowling Green, Florida — roughly 1.5 hours from Tampa and Orlando — Streamsong Resort is far enough away from the cities that it provides a true escape from reality.

Yet, it’s close enough for travelers to easily head back home once their escapes are, unfortunately, over.

The resort is situated, for all practical purposes, virtually in the middle of nowhere. In fact, its location is unlike any other in Florida, particularly when it comes to its views.

It has such a striking landscape, from its native vegetation, to its sand dunes, to its terrain, that you’ll almost forget the resort has three 18-hole championship courses. Almost.

An exceptional lineup of architectural talent

From the moment you arrive at Streamsong Resort, you’ll know exactly why golf — even more so than the immaculate views — is the main focus.

First, there is no other resort in the world that has three courses designed by the following renowned architects, all on one property: Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw; Tom Doak; and Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner.

“This exceptional lineup of architectural talent showcases what some of the greatest minds in golf course design can create when they’re working with such a distinctive and remarkable landscape,” says Miles Blundell, Streamsong's PGA Director of Golf.

The fifth hole at Streamsong Red. (Matt Hahn Photography)

As an example, Streamsong Red is certainly challenging, as it’s 7,110 yards long from the back tees. Yet, the course’s difficulty is associated not only with Coore’s and Crenshaw’s design, but also the wide array of bunkers, lakes, landforms and sand dunes that will test all golfers’ abilities.

Consequently, it has been ranked one of “America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses” by Golf Digest and named one of the “Top 100 Courses You Can Play” by Golfweek.

Tom Doak's Streamsong Blue is uniquely its own, as shown here on No. 3. (Matt Hahn Photography)

Likewise, Streamsong Blue, a Doak design, has been honored by Golf Digest and Golfweek with the same distinctions. After all, it is not only a daunting layout too, but an absolutely gorgeous one as well. From its elevation changes, to its undulating terrain, to its sand dunes, Streamsong Blue is simultaneously visually appealing and intimidating, regardless of golfers’ experience levels.

Streamsong's Black Course. (Nile Young)

Finally, Streamsong Black, a Hanse/Wagner design, is the newest 18-hole course on the property. A par-73, the course may remind golfers of Australia’s Sand Belt Region, as it has sand ridges and several elevation changes. It has also been ranked one of “America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses” and one of the “Top 100 Courses You Can Play.”

Peaceful isolation

“Streamsong offers a sense of peaceful isolation,” Blundell stresses. “Each course’s serene environments allow guests to truly disconnect from the outside world.”

For further serenity, Streamsong Resort has two laidback golfing options too — The Chain, a 19-hole, walking-only short course designed by Coore and Crenshaw, and The Bucket, an adjacent, 36-hole and 2.5-acre putting course.

The Chain is the newest course on property at Streamsong. (Matt Hahn Photography)

The Chain, which is split into a six-hole loop and a 13-hole loop, doesn’t have any set tee markers, so golfers can create their own starting points. Meanwhile, The Bucket has new layouts every day, along with drinks, music and a social atmosphere.

“Together, The Chain and The Bucket provide engaging, creative and relaxed additions to Streamsong’s world-class golf offerings,” Blundell adds.

