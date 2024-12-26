Best Public Courses in South Florida

The state of Florida has a reputation as home to some of the best golf in the country. There's more than 1,250 courses throughout the Sunshine State, ranging from ultra-private to resort spots to public favorites.

South Florida is an area of the state where that couldn't be more true. There's the elite courses like Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach and Calusa Pines in Naples, but that's juxtaposed with some seriously good public spots that golfers can enjoy, too.

So whether you are a resident of South Florida or someone looking to escape the cold this winter, here's some recommended spots to check out on your visit:

PGA Golf Club

The opening tee shot on the Dye Course is littered with bunkers.

Located in Port St. Lucie, Florida about 60 minutes north of West Palm Beach, PGA Golf Club mixes variety with outstanding course conditions and great value.

Host of the 2025 PGA Professional Championship and countless other high-level golf tournaments throughout the year, PGA Golf Club has three completely different courses : the Dye, Ryder and Wanamaker. The Dye is a Pete Dye design to a T, with a focus on the native surroundings, bold creativity and hints of the older British Isles' courses for flavor. It's vastly different than the Ryder and Wanamaker, routings done by Tom Fazio. Ryder weaves its way through the pines on a rolling landscape, while Wanamaker is a little tighter and challenging but equally beautiful among the palmettos and wetlands.

And if that's not enough, there's a Short Course onsite at PGA Golf Club for any bet-settling, as well as a recently renovated practice area if you can't get enough golf . . . although you surely will here.

Gasparilla Inn & Club

Nestled in the gorgeous coastal town of Boca Grande, Florida, you will find the Gasparilla Inn & Club . It's a charming resort that has a Pete Dye-designed, 18-hole course which features stunning picturesque views of Charlotte Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico. While golfers will have to stay at the inn to play, Gasparilla is an ideal weekend getaway spot for something different.

Known for its lush fairways, sandy dunes and unique waterways, this course provides a great blend of difficulty and excitement that will provide all golfers with a relaxing, memorable experience. The natural beauty of its island-like landscape coupled with the fun challenges on the course, makes this a notable destination course.

And if you're looking to stay in Southwest Florida, make sure to check out these great options to add on to your itinerary in addition to Gasparilla.

The Park West Palm

The 11th hole at The Park (Trey Wren/Sticks Golf)

Palm Beach County is littered with incredible golf, but most if not all of the top spots are private. Enter, The Park in West Palm Beach . What was once the old West Palm Beach Municipal Golf Course that sat in disarray is now arguably one of the best spots in the Sunshine State.

Similar to its famous neighbor to the north, Seminole, The Park sits on a sand ridge that co-designers Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner called " the magic sauce ." It allowed the duo, with input from The Park co-founder Dirk Ziff, to get seriously creative and come up with a layout that is truly special. There's risk-reward par 5s and gettable par 4s, short par 3s with huge bunkers surrounding them, and green complexes that allow for just about every shot in the book.

That's just the 18 hole course, too. There's also the Lit 9 par-3 course and an 18-hole putting course that sits close to a outdoor bar, making The Park a place you want to hang well after your tee time. Add it your list.

Palm Beach Par 3

The clubhouse, 18th and 14th greens. (Photo by Nicholas Media)

There may be no better plot of land in Florida than the one the Palm Beach Par 3 occupies. And that's what makes it one of the best places to play. Yes, it's a par-3 course and not full-length. But one visit there and you'll know why they did 55,000 rounds last year

Smack dab in the middle of Palm Beach island with views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Intercoastal Waterway throughout, Palm Beach Par 3 opened in 1961 as a Dick Wilson design with visits from golf luminaries like Sam Snead for the old Royal Poinciana Invitational. The course eventually needed a refresh, though, so Raymond Floyd came in and completely renovated the course, propping up the greens, creating more views and adding some shot variety to 18 holes ranging from just 81 yards to 211 yards. Add in some wind off the ocean, and the course will have you hitting almost every club in the bag.

Book your tee time early as spots fill up fast here, especially on weekends. The walk along the ocean on No. 13, 14 and 18 is one of the best in golf, so take your time there and soak it in. Don't forget to take a spin through the golf shop, too. The logo - and course - is truly 1-of-1.

Crandon Golf at Key Biscayne

(Photo courtesy of Crandon Golf at Key Biscayne)

Located just 10 minutes from downtown Miami, Crandon Golf at Key Biscayne is Miami's muni, but it's also one of the most unique public courses in the country.

Originally designed in 1972 by Bruce Devlin and Robert von Hagge, Crandon was later redesigned by von Hagge in 1993 and the architect's unique spin is evident everywhere around the course. And what a property to work with: Crandon is the only public spot on Biscayne Bay and is framed by it one side, and the Atlantic Ocean on the other. Its a lush, tropical paradise-type setting that offers fun and challenge everywhere you look - seven saltwater lakes, challenging bunkering and mangrove thickets give Crandon a little South Florida flair, for sure.

It's tough to find decent golf in Miami but Crandon has become a local favorite for good reason. And when it comes to recommendations . . . the locals tend to know best.